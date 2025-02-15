The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the next week from February 17 to 21, 2025

In the upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful set to air from February 17 to 21, 2025, Steffy, Ridge, and Eric come up with a plan to take back Forrester Creations from Carter and Hope. Meanwhile, Finn struggles with telling his wife the truth about Luna’s paternity, and Remy takes on a tough challenge.

In the previous episodes that aired last week from February 10 to 14, 2025, Finn had a hard time admitting that Luna was his biological daughter because he knew it could ruin his marriage to Steffy. Poppy begged him to stay quiet, while Luna dealt with the mistakes she made. At the same time, Carter felt guilty about taking over Forrester Creations, and Steffy and Ridge worked on a plan to win the fashion company back.

Hope had a terrible Valentine’s Day as Carter confessed his guilt to her. Even though the jewelry launch was a success, tensions at Forrester Creations grew worse. Ridge and Carter had an argument, and Finn kept delaying the truth, making things even more intense.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the episodes set to release from February 17 to 21, 2025

Monday, February 17: Standoff at Forrester

At the beginning of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Carter refuses to back down when Ridge tries to change his mind, leading to an argument. Meanwhile, Taylor and Steffy talk about their worries, believing that Brooke is trying hard to get back together with Ridge even though he is with Taylor, making things even more complicated.

Tuesday, February 18: Strategic alliances

Ridge, Eric, and Steffy are determined to take back Forrester Creations, hence they devise a plan to break Carter and Hope’s partnership. Their conversation shows just how far they’re willing to go to protect their family’s business and legacy.

Wednesday, February 19: Shocking Revelations

In the middle of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope is surprised when Carter admits something unexpected, making her question whether she can still trust him. Meanwhile, Finn struggles to find the courage to confess his past to Steffy, afraid it could hurt their relationship.

Thursday, February 20: Acts of kindness

Steffy tries to fix things with Liam by doing something kind for him, hoping to repair their strained relationship. At the same time, Poppy pushes Finn to stay quiet about his secret that he's Luna's father, warning him that telling the truth could cause problems.

Friday, February 21: Decisions and destinies

At the end of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Finn finally decides what to do about his secret, thinking about how it will affect his family. Meanwhile, Remy takes a big risk to get his job back at Il Giardino, wanting to show he deserves another chance. The week ends with Li apologizing to Poppy, bringing the sisters back together after being apart for a long time.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

