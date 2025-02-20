The Bold and the Beautiful recap (February 19, 2025): Hope stands her ground while Ridge walks out on Brooke

In the most recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, aired on February 19, 2025, Ridge and Brooke’s relationship hit another rough patch as they argued about Hope. Brooke begged for them to reunite, but Ridge couldn’t move past Hope’s role in the Forrester power struggle.

Meanwhile, Carter felt guilty about siding with Hope, and Steffy and Taylor were shocked to learn Ridge was alone with Brooke. Hope refused to back down, insisting she and Carter deserved control of Forrester Creations. Carter, however, felt conflicted about their actions. At the same time, Finn decided it was finally time to tell Steffy the truth about Luna.

By the end of The Bold and the Beautiful episode, Ridge walked out on Brooke, blaming Hope for the chaos. Steffy and Taylor shared a heartfelt moment, and Finn prepared for his big confession.

Ridge and Brooke’s heated showdown

At Forrester Creations on The Bold and the Beautiful, Brooke begged Ridge to come home, even offering to step down as CEO. However, Ridge blamed Hope for all the problems, saying she was never satisfied despite her success. Brooke argued that Steffy constantly attacked Hope, but Ridge didn’t accept it as an excuse.

She urged Ridge not to let their children’s actions ruin their relationship, reminding him that while he turned to Taylor, she stayed loyal. Ridge gave her a sad look but walked away, leaving Brooke heartbroken.

Hope and Carter’s struggle for control

In the main office, Carter admitted to Hope that he felt guilty about taking over Forrester Creations. Even though Ridge didn’t pressure him, Carter realized he had betrayed his old friends. However, Hope refused to see anything wrong with what they did. She insisted that Steffy and Ridge treated them unfairly, so they had no reason to feel guilty.

As Carter continued to doubt their actions, Hope became frustrated. She argued that Ridge and Steffy wanted them to fail and that they needed to stay strong. She insisted that Forrester Creations belonged to them now and refused to let Ridge or Steffy take it back. Carter hugged Hope but still looked unsure.

Steffy and Taylor react to Ridge and Brooke

At the Forrester mansion on The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy and Taylor talked about Ridge. Steffy got a text from Finn, who was working another long shift, and she felt frustrated that they didn’t have enough time together. Taylor reassured her that Finn was loyal and dependable.

Their conversation changed when Steffy got a call from Zende and Daphne, who told her that Ridge was at Forrester Creations with Brooke. Steffy was annoyed, but Taylor stayed confident, believing Ridge wouldn’t go back to Brooke. She thought Brooke was just begging, but that didn’t mean Ridge would give in. Steffy felt better after hearing her mother’s certainty and stayed hopeful.

Later, Taylor reflected on her long rivalry with Brooke. She admitted that, despite Brooke’s flaws, she had some good qualities.

Finn decides to reveal the truth

Alone in his office, Finn looked at photos of himself with Steffy and then at one of Luna. He remembered Steffy saying she wouldn’t let anything come between them. Burdened by the truth about Luna’s paternity, he realized Steffy deserved to know.

For fans wanting to watch new episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful— episodes air on CBS and Paramount Plus.

