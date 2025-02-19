“Hope is low down and dirty”— The Bold and the Beautiful fans share mixed reactions to Hope as she tells off Ridge in the latest episode

The latest clash between Hope and Ridge on The Bold and the Beautiful has sparked a wave of chatter. Viewers watched Hope stand her ground with Ridge, and viewers had plenty to say about her direct approach.

Ad

Many were surprised by how far Hope went, while others felt she had every right to defend her position. This sudden confrontation became the biggest talking point among fans who follow the show closely.

Some recall times when Hope stayed silent, so it stood out to watch her address Ridge without holding back. A few people observed that they never expected her to speak to him in such a blunt way.

Ad

Trending

The ripple effect of her words is fueling various opinions, as supporters and critics alike weigh in on whether Hope’s move was justified or too bold.

One comment on The Bold and the Beautiful Facebook fanpage pointed out Hope's behaviour and intentions and read,

“Hope is low down and dirty she doesn't want carter she only wants the power of the company.”

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

A handful of viewers said Hope’s actions have been questionable and that she’s acting out of character by stepping on those who once had her back.

Ad

Other fans of The Bold and the Beautiful thought she was fed up, especially after feeling overshadowed for a long stretch. They noted that her experiences at Forrester Creations may have pushed her to change her methods.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@theboldandthebeautifull)

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@theboldandthebeautifull)

Meanwhile, several fans complained that the plot has been dragged out for too long and found the back-and-forth conflicts repetitive.

Ad

They want the show to shift gears or give a clearer resolution. Some wondered if Hope’s stance might backfire, leading to consequences that she didn’t see coming.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@theboldandthebeautifull)

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@theboldandthebeautifull)

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@theboldandthebeautifull)

A few people said they liked Hope’s courage, even if she was pushing boundaries. They pointed out that it was refreshing to witness someone stand up to Ridge without fear. Still, others questioned whether her latest behavior helped or hurt the family’s bigger goals.

Ad

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@theboldandthebeautifull)

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@theboldandthebeautifull)

Recent Developments of The Bold and the Beautiful

Recent episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful highlight how Brooke has been struggling with her role at Forrester Creations. She appears torn between loyalty to her family and the desire to see Ridge and Eric back in control.

Ad

During a conversation with Katie, Brooke admitted that she feels guilty about the way things turned out, even though her efforts helped the new launch succeed. Carter, on the other hand, seems conflicted about how he gained so much influence, and he isn’t as enthusiastic about his position as some might expect.

Away from that tension, Steffy and Taylor have been keeping a close watch on Ridge. They think he misses being a central figure at the company and hope he can eventually find a path forward.

Ad

Ad

Ridge also confronted Carter about his choice to sign the documents, signaling that hurt feelings still linger. Where this leads remains up in the air. The show continues to focus on conflicts inside Forrester Creations, with Hope’s bold approach setting off big discussions among fans.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback