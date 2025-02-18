The Bold and the Beautiful recap (February 17, 2025): Carter and Ridge clash, Hope makes a vow, and Steffy remains determined

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful aired on February 17, 2025, tensions ran high at Forrester Creations as Ridge confronted Carter over the company takeover. Ridge felt betrayed, while Carter defended his vision. Meanwhile, Hope vented to Brooke, promising to stand by Carter and keep Ridge from manipulating him.

Ad

Steffy remained determined to take back Forrester, dismissing Daphne’s hope that Carter might change his mind. Zende updated Steffy, Taylor, and Daphne, noting that Hope was the only one celebrating. Later, Ridge and Carter’s argument turned emotional, leading to an unexpected hug, just as Hope walked in.

With battle lines drawn on The Bold and the Beautiful, Carter refused to back down, Hope stood firm, and Ridge, Steffy, and Eric began plotting their next move.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for the episode aired on Monday, February 17, 2025

Carter and Ridge clash over Forrester Creations

At Forrester Creations on The Bold and the Beautiful, Ridge accused Carter of stealing the company, betraying their friendship, and ruining everything they built together. Carter refused to back down, insisting he was protecting the business from bad leadership. Ridge argued that Carter had thrown his life away for Hope, who only turned to him when it suited her.

Ad

Their argument grew intense as Ridge reminded Carter of their long history and questioned his sudden change of heart. Carter admitted that hearing Steffy threaten Hope made him rethink his stance.

Ridge called Carter’s leadership immoral, warning that his choices would come back to haunt him. Both men were left shaken with Ridge feeling betrayed, and Carter weighed down by his decisions.

Later, Ridge continued to challenge Carter, blaming Hope for his actions. Carter, however, stood firm, refusing to let Ridge shift the blame. Their tension eased as they recalled their early days working together, with Ridge admitting that losing Carter as a friend hurt more than losing the company.

Ad

In a rare emotional moment, Carter admitted he missed their friendship too. Overwhelmed with emotion, he hugged Ridge, who hesitated before hugging him back. Just then, Hope walked in, witnessing their unexpected reconciliation.

Ad

Hope vows to protect Carter

Hope vented to Brooke, frustrated that their victory felt empty. Brooke asked why she wasn’t with Carter, and Hope admitted he was struggling with guilt. She defended his vision for Forrester and accused Ridge of never truly respecting him.

Brooke warned that Carter knew he was wrong and had destroyed his friendship with Ridge. Hope dismissed this, vowing to support Carter and stop Ridge from manipulating him. She insisted they couldn’t give in to Ridge and Steffy’s demands, despite Brooke’s warning that turning this into a war wasn’t the answer.

Ad

Ad

Steffy is determined to take back Forrester

At the Forrester mansion on The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy remained determined to take back the company. Daphne hoped Carter might reconsider, but Steffy doubted it.

Zende updated Steffy, Taylor, and Daphne, saying the mood at Forrester was tense, with only Hope celebrating. Steffy dismissed Hope’s behavior as manipulation. When Taylor asked about Brooke, Zende said she was struggling. Steffy scoffed, arguing Brooke only cared about herself, while Taylor suggested Brooke must convince Hope to step back.

Ad

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback