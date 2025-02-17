“We are all waiting”— The Bold and The Beautiful fans predict the Forresters will soon take control of their company back

CBS's The Bold and The Beautiful first premiered on American daytime television on March 23, 1987, and was created by Lee and William Bell. The show is set in Los Angeles and is central to the themes of the lives and happenings of the members of the Forrester, Logan, and Spencer families. The Bold and The Beautiful has kept fans entertained for decades and focuses on themes of family relationships, business rivalries, romance, feuds, and scandals.

Recently on The Bold and The Beautiful, the power struggle at Forrester Creations intensified as Hope struggled to make sure that the company stayed in their control and did not return to the Forresters. Carter Walton, Hope's partner opened up about feeling guilty for taking what was not rightfully theirs.

Fans took to Facebook to talk about how Forrester family members will soon reclaim Forrester Creations. Ridge, Steffy, and Eric would regain control. A fan with the username titled Janine Sparrow said,

"We are all waiting."

Screenshot from the Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

Screenshot from the Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

Screenshot from the Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

Screenshot from the Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

The Bold and The Beautiful fans also said that the Logans could be fired by Eric Forrester for organizing a coup against the owners. They voiced how they felt that Forrester Creations belonged to them and it was high time they got it back.

Hope's strategy did not sit well with fans and viewers who said they looked forward to seeing Hope's surprise at losing everything she had worked for.

Screenshot from the Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

Screenshot from the Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

Screenshot from the Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

Recent developments regarding the power struggle at Forrester Creations between the Logans and the Forresters on The Bold and The Beautiful

On February 14, 2025, episode of The Bold and The Beautiful, Carter Walton was shown feeling lonely and guilty after realizing the outcome of their coup against the Forresters. While he wanted to surprise Hope Logan with a special Valentine's Day gift, he also opened up to her about how he truly felt.

Carter explained how it was initially Ridge, Eric, and Steffy who had built the Forrester Creations company into what it now was and that was not rightfully theirs to claim. He told her how he felt that what they had done was wrong and they should apologize to the Forresters for their actions.

Hope seemed adamant about not changing her mind and tried to assure him that whatever the two of them had done was heroic for the betterment of the entire company. Carter's reluctance to believe her made her question everything he had done for her and Brooke Logan, her mother.

Carter had planned to give Hope a red stone necklace for Valentine's Day but Hope exclaimed that it was not the appropriate time to celebrate and walked out on him which made him smash the necklace in anger and hurt himself. Ridge Forrester walked in on Carter and said that it is always burdensome to wear a crown.

Fans and interested viewers can watch The Bold and The Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.

