General Hospital: 3 major developments to expect this week (February 24 to 28, 2025)

ABC's General Hospital premiered on American daytime television on April 1, 1963, and has been a fan favorite ever since. Created by Doris and Frank Hursely, the show is set in the fictional city of Port Charles, New York. General Hospital revolves around themes of romance, feuds, scandals, family drama, and rivalries between the Corinthos, Cassadine, Spencer, and Quartermaine families.

Ad

In the upcoming episodes airing from February 24 to February 28, 2025, the residents of Port Charles will be shown dealing with a lot of drama. Josslyn Jacks will deal with a life-changing decision, while Trina and Kai share romantic moments. Meanwhile, Sonny Corinthos and Laura will spend quality time together, despite Laura previously telling him their friendship was over.

3 major developments to expect on General Hospital from February 24 to February 28, 2025

1) Josslyn Jacks copes emotionally about an important life decision and about the consequences of her actions

Ad

Trending

In the upcoming episodes of General Hospital, Josslyn Jacks will struggle to process the revelation that Brennan had been testing her to see whether she would be a good fit for the World Security Bureau. Throughout her time in Port Charles, Brennan had been giving her clues, which had made Josslyn become an investigator looking into the recent crimes in the city.

Ad

Additionally, Brenna and Colette had given her the address of Cyrus Renault's hideout spot at Pautauk. In the upcoming episodes, Josslyn will make a decision whether or not to take Brennan up on his offer to join the World Security Bureau. While she does that, she will be shown coping with the fact that she had murdered Cyrus Renault. Though it was in self-defense, Cyrus had called her a murderer before dying.

Ad

2) Trina and Kai's budding romance

Recently on General Hospital, Trina and Kai's budding closeness had grown exponentially. In the upcoming episodes, Trina will open up to Josslyn regarding how she feels about Kai. While conversing with her, Trina will get a hunch that Josslyn is hiding something, but Josslyn will cover up and ask her to talk about Kai Taylor instead.

Ad

Trina will also speak to Stella and share her emotions with her. Since it has only been a year since she lost Spencer, she might talk about waiting for a little longer before committing to something serious.

3) Sonny and Laura spend quality time together

Sonny Corinthos and Laura will reconnect with each other. Although Laura had previously told him that they were no longer friends and that he could not rely on her anymore. It is noticeable that they still care for each other. During their conversation, Sonny will ask about Lucky's well-being, leading to a heartfelt exchange between them.

Ad

Ad

Additionally, Sonny Corinthos will confide in Laura about Drew Quartermaine and Jenz Sidwell, expressing his concerns about how they have been making his life difficult. He would share his fears of the two of them trying to overcomplicate his life at the upcoming Port Charles Esplanade.

Fans and interested viewers can watch the show on ABC Network and stream episodes on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback