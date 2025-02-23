General Hospital spoilers: Joss faces her darkest moment as Brennan’s true motives surface

This week on General Hospital (February 24-28, 2025), Joss is caught in trouble as she faces the consequences of her actions. Last week, Joss shot Cyrus and called Brennan for help with the situation.

Brennan's true intentions are revealed and now Joss has to make a choice that would affect her whole future. Meanwhile, Sonny and Laura reconnect unexpectedly.

A surprise visitor visits Ava who might cause her trouble. With the truth being uncovered and tensions rising, fans can expect high-stakes drama this week on General Hospital.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers for General Hospital.

Joss struggles with the aftermath of her actions on General Hospital

Joss struggles to cope after shooting and killing Cyrus. His last words, calling her a murderer keep haunting her. To add to her stress, her calling Brennan for help, turns out to be a bad decision.

Brennan sees Joss's vulnerability as an opportunity to recruit her to work at the WSB which has been his motive for a long time. Joss is put in a spot to decide whether she should accept his offer or reject the offer and deal with her situation on her own.

Bad News and Broken Alliances on General Hospital

As Joss is struggling with her choices, Dante Falconeri has hard news to give. The PCPD's newest investigation into Cyrus' situation reaches a dead end, leading to many unanswered questions.

Unexpectedly, Dante talks about this case with Alexis Davis, maybe showing surprising information about Sam’s destiny and the current problems in Port Charles.

In the meantime, Sonny Corinthos and Laura Collins are having a serious yet important reunion. Even if their friendship had broken recently, now they stand together on one team again.

This is due to common threats from Drew Cain and Jenz Sidwell played by Carlo Rota who appear very determined in making life difficult for Sonny.

Other developments on General Hospital

Ava is seeing major life changes with her getting half custody of Avery and her relationship with Ric Lansing progressing. However, her happiness might be short-lived as she receives an unexpected visitor.

Trina finally opens up about her feelings for Kai. She turns to Joss for advice on the matter but she notices that something is off with Joss. As the week progresses, we can see if Joss confides in Trina or pushes away her loved ones at this crucial time.

Drew targets Sonny to make him suffer, so he keeps promoting concepts that will remove Sonny from the scene. Sidwell behaves in a manner that can be offensive to everyone involved.

Laura and Jordan Ashford are anxious about what lies ahead - it's an indication of forthcoming problems. At the close of the week, Sonny gets caution.

In the meanwhile, Tracy Quartermaine is prepared to engage in conflict with Drew. She supports Jason Morgan’s side and takes his caution seriously when he tells her about Drew targeting him. So now she's all set to act boldly because Jason happens to be Monica Quartermaine’s top choice.

Fans can watch General Hospital on ABC.

