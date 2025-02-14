General Hospital spoilers: Sonny proposes a deal to Ava while Sasha finds herself coping with guilt

This Valentine's Day on General Hospital, Port Charles awaits justice involving the two criminals, Cyrus and Sidwell. Previously, Cyrus Renault caused a lot of havoc in town, including the deaths of Sam McCall and Dex Heller. Jenz Sidwell, on the other hand, planted explosives in Sonny Corinthos' penthouse to take out the friendly mobster but ended up burning Sonny's son, Michael, in the explosion.

Elsewhere, Sasha found herself pregnant with Michael's baby but asked Jason to pretend to be the father, to protect Michael.

Currently, the Port Charles Police Department, aka PCPD, is chasing after both criminals, looking for evidence to rope them in. Meanwhile, more legal battles are ongoing in the town. Ava is fighting a custody battle with Sonny over their daughter Avery.

Moreover, Michael has a custody case lined up over his children with Willow, who he wants to divorce for her extramarital affair with Drew. Sasha, on the other hand, feels guitly of being responsible for Elaine Smith's accident.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Sonny bargains a compromise with Ava

On Thursday's General Hospital episode, Sonny Corinthos landed at Ava Jerome's house as she was in a discussion with Ric Lansing, her attorney, regarding their custody battle over Avery.

On Friday's episode, Sonny will likely have an offer for Ava involving a compromise. He may offer joint custody, co-parenting or limited-time visits as an out-of-court settlement. Ric may ask Ava to reject any offer that Sonny makes. However, Sonny will guarantee Ava that she'll lose if she chooses to fight in court. This may encourage Ava to consider Sonny's proposition.

General Hospital: Sasha deals with remorse over Elaine's accident

In the February 13 episode of General Hospital, Sasha Gilmore checked out Private Investigator (PI), Elaine Smith, after learning about her from Felicia. She went to the park to chat with Elaine while petting her dog, Mavis. She managed to gain Elaine's trust as the latter left Mavis with her to take a phone call.

Sasha took this opportunity to take Mavis off the leash, which prompted the dog to run off, with Elaine following it. Sasha needed this chance to check the PI's phone for any relevant information. However, as the background sound suggested, Elaine got into a road accident while trying to save her pet.

In the upcoming episode of General Hospital, Sasha is likely to feel remorseful as she would blame herself for letting Mavis off-leash, thinking that it was possibly the main cause for Elaine's accident. She may pick up Mavis and take care of the pet, while Elaine will taken care of by the medical team. It remains to be seen whether Sasha has learned anything from Elaine's phone or if this incident will help them form a friendship.

General Hospital: Alexis steps in as Jason's attorney

Anna Devane arrested Jason Morgan after Martin Grey, Cyrus' brother, filed a complaint against him for publicly threatening Cyrus on Thursday. Anna had Chase bring in Jason to warn him about Cyrus. Anna wanted Jason to stay put and stay alive till the PCPD brought in charges against Cyrus. While Jason remained honest about his actions, Anna found it safe to have him under custody.

In the next episode, Jason may ask for Diane Miller to represent him as a lawyer. However, with Diane occupied elsewhere, her partner, Alexis Davis is expected to come forward to represent Jason. After checking with Anna, Alexis may speak to Jason privately. She will address the Cyrus issue and its dangers. She may emphasize keeping Danny Morgan away from this situation for the teenager's safety.

There is a possibility that Alexis will be as committed to taking down Cyrus to avenge Sam's death, as Danny and Jason.

For more updates on Jason's police custody, Ava's decision and Elaine's condition, stay tuned to General Hospital every weekday on ABC.

