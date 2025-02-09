General Hospital: 3 major developments to expect this week (February 10 to 14, 2025)

ABC's General Hospital first premiered on April 1, 1963 on American daytime television and has kept fans and viewers hooked since then. The show is set in the quaint town city of Port Charles, New York, and was created by the producer couple Doris and Frank Hursely. General Hospital focuses on the lives and happenings in the members of the Corinthos, Quartermaine, Spencer and Cassadine families.

In the upcoming week's episodes of General Hospital from February 10, 2025 to February 14, 2025, things will start getting scandalous and dramatic in Port Charles. Carly Spencer will make a promise to Nina and the two will collaborate while Trina and Kai spend time together on Valentine's Day.

Meanwhile, Willow Tait will have to make difficult decisions regarding her ongoing divorce with Michael Corinthos and her current dynamics with Drew Quartermaine.

3 major developments to expect on General Hospital from February 10, 2025, to February 14, 2025

1) Carly and Nina's collaborative alliance against Drew

In the upcoming week's episodes of General Hospital, Nina Reeves and Carly Spencer will unite based on their shared hatred for Drew Quartermaine.

Carly had always been extremely skeptical of collaborating with Nina Reeves, owing to their volatile history together.

However, once she finds out that Drew bought a new house and would ask Willow to move with him along with Wiley and Amelia, she may feel otherwise.

Nina would try her best to make Carly see Drew's reality and try to convince her to team up to make sure that Willow stays back in Port Charles along with her kids Amelia and Willow.

Carly would eventually cave and make a vow to Nina to help her in this endeavor.

2) Trina and Kai's budding romantic dynamic

In the recent episodes of General Hospital, Trina was heartbroken after Spencer's alleged death and had been going through a lot of emotional turmoil. The two had been extremely close and losing him made her lose her sense of self amidst the grief.

However, Kai and his consistent efforts to help Trina made her feel better.

In the upcoming week's episodes, Kai will invite Trina to spend Valentine's Day with him with romantic intentions in mind but Trina would initially assume that it is a friendly meet-up. The two would spend quality time together and Kai would gift her something extremely meaningful which might warrant a kiss from her side as well.

The equation between the two is set to change for better or for worse and Trina could potentially give in to his romantic advancements and decide to move on from Spencer.

3) Willow Tait's difficult decision

Willow Tait's character on General Hospital had been confused regarding her lingering feelings for Michael Corinthos ever since his fire explosion accident while balancing her deepening relationship with Drew Quartermaine.

Spoilers reveal that in the upcoming week's episodes, Willow would meet Martin Grey and he would ask her one last time to finalize her decision regarding her divorce to Michael.

While she will be torn, she would also have to potentially make a difficult choice between her mother Nina Reeves who cannot stand Drew, and Drew, who has been trying to play the knight in shining armor in Willow's life.

While she is plagued with this decision, she might also come to know about Drew and her mother's previous relationship which was kept hidden from her.

Fans and interested viewers can watch General Hospital on ABC Network and stream episodes on Hulu.

