General Hospital weekly recap (February 3 to 7, 2025): Sasha's baby drama, Drew’s confrontations, and secrets unveiled

The week of February 3-7, 2025, on the ABC soap opera General Hospital, was full of shocking surprises, emotional showdowns, and growing mysteries. Sasha faced rumors about her baby’s father, while Lulu had a scary encounter with Cyrus, making the tension even more intense.

As the week went on, characters had to face the mistakes they’d made and deal with the fallout. Carly had tense moments with Drew, Willow struggled with her emotions, and Lois revealed a painful secret, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

The investigation into Sam’s murder also heated up, with new suspects and shifting alliances. With Cyrus causing more trouble and Drew becoming involved in the city’s future, this week set the stage for even bigger drama to come.

General Hospital weekly recap for episodes aired from February 3 to 7, 2025

February 3, 2025: Sasha’s baby drama & Sidwell’s arrival

At the beginning of the week on General Hospital, Sasha had to deal with rumors about Jason being the father of her baby, which she strongly denied. Emma, however, overheard the conversation and planned to tell her family.

Meanwhile, Sidwell’s arrival in Port Charles caused concern for Laura and Lucky. Lulu and Dante had an emotional talk about Sam’s death, and Brook Lynn struggled with the secret of the child she had given up for adoption.

February 4, 2025: Carly confronts Drew & new secrets revealed

Carly confronted Drew about his affair with Willow, publicly embarrassing him at the Metro Court. At the same time, Drew learned from Cody that Jason was the father of Sasha’s baby.

Anna told Josslyn to stay out of the investigation into Dex’s murder, but Josslyn refused. Sidwell had a tense meeting with Jordan, which led to a deeper investigation. At Deception, Tracy clashed with the team while Felicia questioned Sasha about contacting the baby’s father for medical records.

February 5, 2025: Sasha vs. Cody & Josslyn’s secret investigation

In the middle of the week on General Hospital, Sasha confronted Cody for spreading rumors that Jason was the father of her baby. On the other hand, Willow dealt with the consequences of her affair with Drew, with Carly and others sharing their opinions.

Tracy gave Sasha advice on handling the rumors. Lucky and Elizabeth discussed setting up Cyrus, while Alexis and her family prepared to tell Danny about Sam’s death. Meanwhile, Josslyn secretly investigated Cyrus at Turning Woods.

February 6, 2025: Lois’s secret & Drew’s tension with Nina

Lois told Marty that Brook Lynn had a child with Dante, who was placed for adoption. Willow struggled with her choices and eventually kissed Drew at Nina’s apartment, causing tension between Drew and Nina.

Dante learned that Cyrus Renault was the main suspect in Sam’s murder. Josslyn kept investigating Cyrus, with Jack advising her to be patient. Carly and Lucas talked about Jack’s involvement in Carly’s life.

February 7, 2025: Carly’s temptation & Josslyn’s investigation into Cyrus

At the end of the week on General Hospital, Carly talked to Lucas, admitting she was tempted to help Nina break up Drew and Willow. Meanwhile, Willow struggled with her decisions and moved back in with Nina.

Lois told Marty that Brook Lynn had a secret child with Dante. Meanwhile, Lulu spoke to Anna about a creepy encounter with Cyrus, and Jordan planned to get close to Sidwell. On the other hand, Drew discussed plans for the esplanade with Jenz, while Sonny dealt with health problems and a mysterious threat.

