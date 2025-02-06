General Hospital spoilers: Drew and Nina will face off while Rocco will discover shocking news

Events on General Hospital are gearing up for the exposure of the master criminal who presumably killed patients at the medical facility, including fan favorites, Sam McCall and Dex Heller. The hospital staff just managed to save Michael Corinthos in the nick of time, and he is in Germany to heal from his burn injuries, as the town struggles with impending problems.

On the one hand, Michael's cheating wife, Willow, is scrambling for custody of the kids while juggling her romance with Drew Caine. Willow's mother, Nina, is looking for ways to break up the romantic duo. On the other hand, Sam's kids are yet to know that their mother was deliberately killed, and somebody must take charge of informing them.

The plot of General Hospital is no stranger to convoluted problems and unexpected twists. The long-running ABC daily soap has presented many such entangled situations since its premiere in April 1963. Set in the small township of Port Charles, the plot presents the story arcs of the staff of the titular hospital besides law enforcers and mobsters in the town.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Nina is ready to take on Drew on General Hospital

While Willow Corinthos will weigh her options in the upcoming General Hospital storyline, her mother, Nina Reeves, will prepare to separate Willow and Drew. On one side, Willow will be seen agreeing with Nina about figuring out her future, while on the other Nina will challenge Drew.

Nina will likely confront Drew Caine and threaten him that she is ready to pick a fight if he wants. On the other hand, Nina will reach out to Maxie Jones to help collaborate with Carly. Nina will seek out Carly's help to stop Drew from getting back with Willow.

However, Carly, who recently found a new romance with Jack Brennan, will need to plan her decision to continue with Brennan or take Lucas Jones's warnings and flee from the relationship. Carly will likely stay in the relationship.

Brennan, on the other hand, will give Josslyn a free hand to prove Cyrus Renault as Dex's killer. After all, the young woman is already on the WSB recruitment list as suggested by General Hospital spoilers.

General Hospital: Chase reveals a secret while Brook Lynn connects with Gio

Being cut out of Sam's murder investigation, Dante Falconeri will likely ask Chase Harrison for some updates on the case. Although reluctant, Chase may not be able to refuse Dante. As such, he may reveal that the authorities are looking at Cyrus Renault as a person of interest.

Chase's wife, Brook Lynn Ashton, on the other hand, will be seen worrying over the Willow Corinthos situation. As General Hospital fans already know, BL is unhappy about the scheme of keeping Willow away from her children. In this situation, Gio Palmieri will likely give BL a pep talk.

The soap will see them bonding over the situation and their opinions. This may be a foundation to build up the story around Brook Lynn and Gio's closer ties in the future story arcs.

General Hospital: Sam's kids will stumble upon secrets

The soap's spoilers hint at Rocco discovering a secret. However, what he found remains unclear. On one hand, it may be him overhearing a conversation between Brook Lynn and Lois. If the mother-daughter duo are discussing her baby with Dante, put up for adoption, it will be a shock for the teenager to know his father has another child.

On the other hand, Rocco may have overheard Dante and Chase's conversation in the Quartermaine mansion's kitchen. Learning that Sam was killed in cold blood via Digitalis and that the cops are investigating the murder may leave him shaken.

As for Danny Morgan, his grandmother, Alexis Davis, will decide to let the teenager on to the information about Sam's murder. However, properly Alexis frames the news, this revelation will likely leave Danny devastated. As such, his aunts, Molly and Kristina, must come forward to provide the teenager with all the support he needs.

With Portia Robinson busy keeping Cyrus off her patients, General Hospital is likely to have more excitement in the upcoming episodes. Stay tuned to ABC every weekday to catch the latest excitements on the soap.

