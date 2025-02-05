General Hospital spoilers: Are Alexis, Molly, and Kristina joining forces to uncover Sam’s killer?

General Hospital has been exploring the aftermath of the death of one of its popular characters for the past few months: Sam McCall. Sam passed away at the hospital after losing consciousness after her recovery from an organ donation surgery. Initially, it was assumed that the character passed away due to negligence by the team of doctors who failed to ensure a proper recovery for her.

However, it has now been revealed that Sam's sudden death might be a premeditated murder, caused as the result of a drug overdose. Spoilers indicate that Alexis Davis will be reeling from the news that her daughter was killed. Alexis might also share this with her other two daughters Kristina and Molly, finding them equally shocked.

Spoilers also hint that Alexis, Molly, and Kristina might start to strategize and band together to figure out who might have killed Sam. The three women might think this could be a fitting way to honor her memory and bring her justice at the same time.

How did Sam meet her end on General Hospital? Storyline explored

Molly Lansing and Kristina Davis in a still from General Hospital (Image via @generalhospitalabc / Instagram)

Sam McCall (portrayed by actress Kelly Monaco) was an active part of General Hospital before her death on the soap. She was trying to help Lulu Spencer emerge from a coma, and help her when the character had liver failure while being in a coma.

Sam volunteered to donate an organ to Lulu since she was found to be a biological match for Lulu. This took place after Lulu's brother Lucky didn't turn out to be an organ match. After Sam's consent, the surgery was performed and she faced no immediate side effects or warning signs afterward either. Taking this positively, she was discharged from the hospital after her recovery.

Lulu Spencer in a still from General Hospital (Image via @generalhospitalabc / Instagram)

However, things started to go wrong after Sam's engagement party, when she felt dizzy and lost consciousness. Even though there had been no negative side effects before, Sam suddenly developed these new symptoms. She was rushed to the hospital where a response team tried to revive her multiple times. Unfortunately, they were unsuccessful and had to pronounce Sam dead on the scene.

In a twist, it was later revealed that Sam died from a medical overdose of the drug Digitalis, a drug usually used to treat congestive heart failure. This overdose made Sam's heart stop beating, sending her over the edge. It is yet to be seen who administered this Digitalis overdose and what they might have done against Sam in the first place.

This revelation leaves General Hospital fans to wonder about the true identity and motive of Sam's murderer. Since Molly, Kristina, and Alexis seem ready to finally unravel this mystery, it seems that the soap will shed light on these possibilities and theories soon.

Audiences can watch General Hospital airing via the ABC Channel. New episodes of the soap are released on all weekdays.

