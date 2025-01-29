“I can’t stand Lucy”— General Hospital fans share mixed reactions to Lucy’s recent awkward conversation with Martin, Natalia, and Drew

General Hospital is known for its varied cast of many characters flitting in and out of the soap. Fans of the show are also known to have clear likes and dislikes for their favorite characters, and the latest one to come into the limelight was Lynn Herring's character Lucy Coe.

In the latest episode of the soap, Lucy was seen having conversations with Martin, Natalia, and Drew, a clip of which was also uploaded by the soap's official handle on Facebook. Many fans of the soap gathered in the comments section to discuss the scene and the characters. One fan shared:

A fan sharing their opinions on Lucy Coe on the soap (via General Hospital / FaceBook)

Many fans seemed to agree with the viewpoint, with humourous takes on Lucy and her stance in the soap:

Audience members sharing their opinions on Lucy Coe and the way she is as a character (via General Hospital / FaceBook)

However, many viewers had mixed feelings, as evidenced by the comments. Many felt that Lucy has been a good addition to the plot:

Fan support for Lucy Coe in the comments (via General Hospital / FaceBook)

Who is Lucy Coe on General Hospital? Everything to know about the character

Lucy Coe in a still from the soap (Image via General Hospital / FaceBook)

Lucy Coe is a longtime character on the soap, portrayed by actress Lynn Herring. The character first appeared on the show in 1986 and has been a fan favorite ever since. Lucy has been involved in various storylines on the soap, including romances with Scott Baldwin, Kevin Collins, and Alan Quartermaine.

Lucy first appeared in Port Charles in April 1986 as a librarian, who testified for Kevin O'Connor's alibi in his murder case. After Kevin betrayed her trust, Lucy morphed into a femme fatale and has remained the same way since then, resulting in multiple romantic pairings for her across the show.

In 1997, the character left the series but Lucy went to ABC Daytime's new soap opera Port Charles, which was a spin-off series. The new show explored alternate themes that were rare for a soap at the time. Port Charles revolved around vampires, with Caleb Morley (played by actor Michael Easton) at the helm.

As a character, Lucy was revealed to be a vampire slayer, making her a pivotal character in the storyline.

Natalia in a still from the soap (Image via General Hospital / FaceBook)

However, the spinoff experienced very low ratings, until its cancellation in 2003. This was when the character returned to GH once more. After a long break, the character returned to screen in 2012. It was announced that Lucy Coe would return to the screen at the end of the year. Lucy's return was linked to The Nurses Ball, a fictional event held every year in Port Charles.

Actress Lynn Herring, who plays the role of Lucy, has received Daytime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 1990 and 1992. Additionally, Lynn also won three Soap Opera Digest Awards for Outstanding Villainess in a Drama Series in the years 1989, 1991, and 1992.

Furthermore, she also got a Soap Opera Digest Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in 1991, for her work as Lucy on Port Charles.

Audiences can watch the soap airing via the ABC Channel. New episodes of the soap are released on all weekdays.

