General Hospital spoilers: There’s the worst-kept secret about Nina and Drew

In General Hospital, secrets are as common as the daily drama. The latest twist in the show is concerning Nina and Drew.

Nina and Drew were in a relationship and only a few knew about it. Now Nina's daughter Willow is in a relationship with Drew. If the secret about Nina and Drew's relationship is uncovered, Willow's relationship with Nina would take a hit.

These secrets might blow up soon, and Lulu Spencer could be the one to dig one of them up. As things get more complicated, new problems and surprises could shake up key relationships in Port Charles.

Lulu’s return has already stirred the pot. After waking from a coma, she’s back in a town full of people hiding things. With her sharp instincts and old connections, she’s in a good spot to find out what others want to keep buried.

What is happening between Nina and Drew on General Hospital?

One of the biggest secrets currently involves Nina Reeves and Drew Cain. They were seeing each other, but only a handful of people knew about it.

Willow and Michael have no idea about this secret. The Quartermaines are also in the dark. Once the truth comes out, it’ll hit Willow hard and her shaky bond with Nina could break completely.

Drew’s choices might also hurt his standing with the family. This secret isn’t just about romance—it’s about trust, loyalty, and how one lie can wreck multiple lives.

Other Recent Developments on General Hospital

Another secret involves Brook Lynn Quartermaine. Years ago, she had a child and gave them up for adoption. The father is Dante Falconeri, someone she’s had a rocky history with. Only Brook Lynn and her mom Lois know the truth.

Lately, Brook Lynn has thought about telling Dante. She talked to Chase about it on the January 30 episode of General Hospital but chickened out. She’s scared of how he’ll react. Now someone else might spill it first—and that someone could be Lulu.

Lulu has been staying at the Quartermaine house since waking up from the coma. If she overhears Lois and Brook Lynn talking about the kid, she’ll connect the dots fast. Lulu and Brook Lynn don’t get along, so Lulu might not keep quiet. Lulu could tell Dante and cause chaos, or stay silent and let Brook Lynn handle it.

If Lulu finds out, her next move matters. She and Dante have a messy past. They were once married and share kids, but he’s moved on with Sam. After Sam died while saving Lulu’s life, things got even more awkward. Lulu’s feelings for Dante are still there, but so is guilt.

Telling Dante about the child could backfire. He might resent her for not letting Brook Lynn confess first or it could force them to rely on each other again, stirring up old emotions. Dante would also have to face becoming a dad overnight—a shock for anyone.

General Hospital thrives on secrets, and these two can soon explode. Lulu’s role in uncovering them adds another layer to her comeback story. Whether she tells Dante or not, her choice will ripple through Port Charles.

Fans can watch General Hospital on ABC.

