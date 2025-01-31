General Hospital recap (January 30, 2025): Brook Lynn's shocking revelation and Sam's murder mystery

The latest episode of General Hospital was full of emotional moments and surprising twists. Brook Lynn made a big decision by revealing the identity of her baby's father, causing a major fallout. Meanwhile, Chase struggled with his feelings at the gym after hearing about Sam's death, and Dante shared his complicated emotions about the situation.

Sasha's pregnancy mystery deepened, with unexpected confrontations revealing more secrets. Jason took matters into his own hands, and tensions between Cody and Maxie hinted at more drama. The news of Sam's murder left everyone in Port Charles shaken.

Carly faced emotional turmoil while talking with Jack about Valentin, and their past complicated things further.

General Hospital recap for the episode aired on Thursday, January 30, 2025

Chase's struggle and shocking news

The episode of General Hospital began with Chase at the boxing gym, hitting a punching bag to release his frustration. He was clearly stressed about his future with Brook Lynn. After his workout, Dante found him and delivered the shocking news that Sam had been murdered.

Dante explained that Sam’s death involved an overdose of the wrong drug, and Chase realized Dex was also a victim.

Dante, dealing with his own grief over Sam’s death and his feelings about Lulu, opened up to Chase. He was hurt that Lulu was taking risks, especially after Sam gave her a second chance. Chase listened calmly, but the sadness was heavy on both of them.

Brook Lynn’s heart-wrenching decision

At the Quartermaine mansion on General Hospital, Brook Lynn struggled with the emotional impact of her fertility test results. She talked to her mother, Lois, about the painful memories of giving up her first child.

Lois suggested IVF, but Brook Lynn couldn't stop thinking about the child she gave up for adoption.

The major twist of the episode came when Brook Lynn decided it was time to tell Chase the truth. She realized she couldn’t keep the secret anymore and Dante was the father of her child.

She feared that this would hurt both Chase and Dante, but in the end, she chose to be honest with Chase, even if it would risk their relationship.

Sasha’s pregnancy and Cody’s anger

At the Quartermaine boathouse on General Hospital, Sasha and Jason shared a quiet moment until Cody arrived, looking upset. Sasha explained that Michael had agreed she could raise the baby, but Jason wanted to hear Michael’s side.

Cody later confronted Molly, accusing her of having hidden motives. He was frustrated, feeling others weren’t facing consequences. Cody then met with Maxie at the Metro Court.

They talked about Sam’s death, and while Maxie tried to comfort Lulu, the latter couldn’t shake her guilt, especially since she still loved Dante.

The mystery of Sam’s murder

As the news of Sam’s death spread through Port Charles, Jason sat with Diane at the Metro Court and revealed Sasha’s pregnancy. Diane was shocked and assumed Michael had an affair, but Jason explained it was a drunken one-night stand.

Later, Cody barged in on Maxie and Lulu, telling them about Sasha’s pregnancy and complaining about the "deadbeat dad" not helping.

Carly and Jack’s tense conversation

The episode ended with Carly and Jack talking in Germany. After an awkward moment when Jack tried to kiss Carly, she pulled away, saying she didn’t want to rush things.

They sat by a fire and talked about their complicated history with Valentin. Carly asked Jack for answers, and he shared his past with Valentin.

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episode of the show on ABC and Hulu.

