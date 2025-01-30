“Poor Cody”—General Hospital fans sympathize with Cody as Gio told him Sasha was pregnant

Cody Bell’s life in General Hospital keeps getting harder. When things seemed like they couldn’t get worse, he found out that Sasha was pregnant. Seeing Jason feel the baby move hit Cody hard.

General Hospital fans remember when Cody and Sasha almost became a couple, but that changed once they learned they were cousins. Now, Sasha’s moving on, and Cody’s watching from the sidelines. It’s no surprise that many viewers are heartbroken for him.

Some think Cody might fall back into old, destructive habits, while others hope he’ll find a way to move forward. Questions about Sasha’s pregnancy are also popping up, like whether the timing adds up or if someone else could be the father.

For now, though, many are just feeling bad for Cody. Discussing the same, a viewer wrote on a Facebook post about the show,

“Poor Cody....he saw Jason feel the baby move :( I wanted Sasha and Cody togther before the whole cousin thing."

A few fans wonder if the DNA test was wrong or faked. Maybe there’s a twist coming that’ll prove Sasha and Cody aren’t related after all.

Some fans also noticed that it seemed way too early for Sasha to feel the baby kick. Others are curious about who else will find out about the pregnancy and how Cody will react now that Jason’s involved.

Cody’s next move is a big worry. He’s got a history of acting out when he’s hurt. Some fans think he’ll spread rumors about the baby’s father, making things messier for Sasha.

Recent Developments of General Hospital

Sasha’s pregnancy blew up after Gio casually mentioned it to Cody in the January 30, 2025 episode of General Hospital. Cody had no idea, and the news hit him like a truck. Things got worse when he saw Sasha and Jason sharing a sweet moment as Jason felt the baby move.

Cody looked crushed, and now everyone’s wondering if he’ll assume Jason’s the dad. Michael’s still healing from his injuries, and Sasha’s keeping quiet about who the father is. She’s worried Willow might find out and cause chaos in the Quartermaine family.

Over in other parts of town, Dante and Chase are dealing with Sam’s murder. Turns out she didn’t die naturally—someone killed her. The investigation’s getting trickier as new clues pop up, but no one knows who did it yet. Carly’s getting closer to Jack Brennan, making people wonder where that’ll lead.

With so many secrets and emotions flying around, General Hospital isn’t slowing down. Cody’s down right now, but in Port Charles, tomorrow always comes with a new drama.

Fans can watch General Hospital on ABC.

