General Hospital recap (January 28, 2025): Carly faces a shocking truth, Sasha drops a bombshell, and Valentin strikes

In the recent episode of the ABC soap opera General Hospital, aired on January 28, 2025, Carly leaned on Jack Brennan for support while in Germany for Michael’s treatment. She appreciated his help, but questioned why he was being so kind. Jack admitted he wasn’t sure himself. Meanwhile, Portia shocked Alexis with the news that Sam’s heart attack wasn’t an accident.

Determined to get justice, Alexis vowed to find out who was responsible. Brook Lynn opened up to Lois about her fears of motherhood after giving up a child for adoption.

At the Quartermaine mansion on General Hospital, Tracy and Sasha clashed over a drink order, but the argument took a shocking turn when Sasha revealed she was pregnant. Tracy was stunned and even accused her of carrying a relative’s baby. Jason, however, quickly figured out who the father was.

Elsewhere, Anna confronted Emma for lying about her whereabouts. Emma claimed she was at a fundraiser, but Anna wasn’t convinced. Meanwhile, Valentin lurked in the shadows, targeting Jack and hinting that danger was near.

Carly and Jack grow closer as danger looms

Carly returned to her hotel room, thinking about her secret visit to Michael, who was still in a coma. Just as she considered her next steps, Jack Brennan showed up, offering support. She thanked him for helping Michael get into a special clinic but asked why he was being so kind. With a sly smile, Jack admitted he was wondering the same thing.

Hoping to help Carly relax, Jack suggested a visit to the hotel spa, but she declined, prioritizing Michael’s medical needs. While she handled her work, Jack went to the spa alone, only for his peace to be interrupted when Valentin Cassadine arrived.

Portia’s shocking revelation leaves Alexis reeling

At the hospital on General Hospital, Portia told Isaiah that the PCPD was investigating several suspicious deaths. While Isaiah searched for answers, Portia had the tough job of informing the families. When Alexis arrived, Portia pulled her aside with heartbreaking news that Sam’s heart attack wasn’t natural. She had been given a drug she never should have received.

At first, Alexis assumed it was a medical mistake, but Portia set the record straight.

“What happened to Sam wasn’t a mistake. It was intentional,” she said.

Brook Lynn’s past resurfaces as she faces a new heartbreak

Brook Lynn angrily rushed into her room, with Lois right behind her. Lois assumed she was upset about fertility issues, but Brook Lynn explained she was actually furious that Tracy had hired Lulu as her assistant. Despite her frustration, Brook Lynn shared the good news that her test results showed she could still conceive.

Sasha’s pregnancy reveal sends shockwaves through the family

At the Quartermaine mansion on General Hospital, Sasha and Tracy clashed over something small, Tracy didn’t like the cherries Sasha used in her Manhattan cocktail. Jason stepped in, saying the drink was fine, but Tracy wasn’t convinced. The argument took a surprising turn when Tracy spotted a mouse and told Sasha to deal with it.

Sasha, frustrated, refused and blurted out the real reason that she was pregnant. Tracy immediately assumed it was Cody’s baby, but Sasha corrected her. The father was someone she met the night she found out Cody was her cousin.

Anna confronts Emma over her secret nightlife

At a nail salon on General Hospital, Anna and Felicia were relaxing, when Felicia casually mentioned seeing Emma at a club. Anna was immediately worried since Emma had told her she was staying in to study. When Emma arrived, Anna confronted her.

Emma explained she was at a fundraiser for animal rights. Anna wasn’t convinced and kept questioning her. Emma promised to maintain her grades if Anna would go clubbing with her.

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episode of the show on ABC and Hulu.

