“Way to go Curtis”— General Hospital fans applaud Curtis for rejecting Drew’s latest offer on the show

General Hospital fans are applauding Curtis after he turned down Drew’s offer. The decision sparked widespread discussion, with viewers praising him for standing his ground. Now viewers are waiting to see how this shakes up Port Charles. Who’s gonna take sides? What’s Drew planning next? The tension’s building.

Fans appreciate that Curtis didn’t cave, viewing it as a significant moment for his character—shows he’s more than just talk. Many believe this decision solidifies his role as a true leader. They’re excited to see how his choice messes with the power balance around town. Relationships might crack, alliances could flip, and the resulting drama is exactly what keeps viewers glued.

Fans are throwing support behind Curtis. One viewer called his move gutsy, saying it’s about time someone stood up to Drew. One fan on Facebook commented:

Others called the moment satisfying, like watching a hero finally say, “enough.”

Meanwhile, some fans criticized Drew, calling him shady and expressing frustration with his tricks. Comments flooded in, calling him selfish and sneaky.

A group of fans started debating Aurora’s origins, with some delving into its history. They pointed out that Julian Jerome started it. Drew came later, which bugs people.

Recent developments on General Hospital

On the Friday, January 24, 2025, episode of General Hospital, Curtis shut down Drew’s push to take over Aurora, stating he was sticking with Michael.

Meanwhile, Carly returned from Germany, but her relationship with Michael remains strained. She talked to Jack about fixing past mistakes without losing her mind. Willow stood up to Tracy over custody stuff, making it clear she’s not backing down.

Kai got bad news about his health. Stella and Trina are helping him cope. Over at Deception, Lulu is juggling work stress with Maxie and Brook Lynn, while new guy Sidwell causes trouble, clashing with Laura and Anna over old grudges.

In recent episodes of General Hospital, Chase got the news during a talk with Willow. He handed her his lab results, and after stalling, she told him the truth. The scene’s been called brutal to watch. Now his plans with Brook Lynn are up in the air—they’d been trying for a baby.

Other stories are heating up too. Curtis and Nina are scheming against Drew. Laura’s worried about Lucky’s shady friends. The show’s juggling a lot, but fans are hooked even when they’re annoyed.

General Hospital packing in drama. Fans might complain, but they’re not changing the channel. Every episode’s got something—betrayals, showdowns, secrets. That’s Port Charles for you.

Fans can watch General Hospital on ABC.

