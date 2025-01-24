“Going to destroy Cody’s character now”— General Hospital fans disappointed with Cody’s actions on the show think he is turning greedy

Cody Bell, played by Josh Kelly, on General Hospital, had a tough time since his breakup with Sasha Gilmore. A drifter for long, Cody had gotten stability through his romance with Sasha, who also came out of her long mourning for Corbin. However, after the revelation of the pair being biologically cousins, Sasha and Cody broke up.

The event seems to have hit Cody harder since he is unable to fit into the Scorpio household or keep down a decent lifestyle. Cody was introduced to the soap's storyline in 2022, while the soap premiered in April 1963. The plot revolves around the titular hospital in the fictional township of Port Charles and includes the town's mobsters, law enforcers, other residents, and the hospital's staff.

Cody Bell's characterization has seen a recent change that the soap's fans have not appreciated. They took to social media to express the same. One viewer, named Terri Smith, commented against the soap's Facebook video, titled The Last Five Minutes:

" I guess the writers are going to destroy Cody's character now."

Many other netizens have expressed disappointment at the way Cody has transformed.

Some fans have discussed Cody's issues in the soap's storyline.

Others have compared Cody's transformation with Drew's, while a few have ranted about Drew.

General Hospital: Which arc invited fan wrath against Cody?

On Wednesday, January 22, 2025, Cody Bell was seen getting into a brawl at the newly re-opened Charlie's bar. The expert card player recently lost a huge hand at a gambling round. Miffed about Selina taking away the $50,000 he had received from Drew, he tried the same tactic on Spinelli, in the hopes of making some big bucks.

Since Drew Caine had paid Cody the huge sum to keep a secret, the latter demanded $75,000 from Spinelli to keep his mouth shut about the past irregularities in Spinelli's dating app. Spinelli was taken aback that Cody could be earning by fleecing friends and refused to comply.

As this situation turned into an altercation, Lucky Spencer stepped in, reminding Cody that it was the inauguration of his bar and he needed no negative event. Interrupted, Cody turned to Lucky and answered with a punch to his face. Cody was arrested for the act after the fight was broken up.

The next episode, dated January 23, 2025, found Cody repentant as he told his father, Mac Scorpio, that he was done with addiction and misplaced interests. He also claimed to go through a similar cycle of ups and downs periodically, when Mac showed him some tough love. While he had no money to pay for the damages, he agreed to apologize to Kristina, Maxie, and Spinelli.

What will be Cody's likely future story arc?

Cody's promising future with Sasha has come to an end with Sasha getting pregnant with Michael's baby. While Cody has been spiraling downward following this event, the recent brawl and arrest may sober him up. Add to that, Mac Scorpio gave him a patient talk about family and love.

This made Cody realize that Maxie, Spinelli, Felica, and others in the family have not discarded him for his odd behavior. Instead, they are looking to help him. At the bar, after the brawl, Maxie declared the same, when she informed Spinelli that it was up to her now to help Cody since he seemed to be in a serious mess and needed a savior.

Stay tuned to ABC every weekday to learn how Cody's story arc pans out after his revival from his rock-bottom condition on General Hospital.

