Who is Drew Caine on General Hospital? Character explored

Drew Caine is a character who joined General Hospital in the year 2014. The character was portrayed initially by actor Billy Miller. However, the late actor left the show in 2019 after a 5-year stint as Drew Caine. Thereafter, the character was portrayed by Cameron Mathison.

Notably, in General Hospital, Drew is an identical twin brother to Jason Morgan, who is a co-lead character played by Steve Burton. So, what happened to Caine in General Hospital?

Drew Caine's fate on General Hospital: Seemingly died but was later declared alive

A still of Drew Caine from General Hospital. (Image via ABC)

In General Hospital, Drew Caine embraced the identity he had formed separate from being Jason Morgan, where he became open to serious relationships and a new path he never could've envisioned while running Aurora Media and finding ties with others through similar difficulties.

When Drew got himself mixed up in Shiloh's dreadful shenanigans, that is when his life took a very disappointing turn. Thereafter, Drew went missing. Shiloh had seemingly killed him in a plane crash.

This was something that Peter August had caused. Later on, it was then, in fact, revealed that Drew was alive, but he was being held captive by Shiloh and was being forced to do horrendous things under hypnosis.

His return to Port Charles was a stormy one, having to pick up the pieces and readapt back into what was left of his old life while also cutting across new relationships and corporate moves.

What happened to Drew and Carly's relationship in General Hospital?

Drew's relationship with Carly flourished but eventually ebbed because of external pressure and Drew's preoccupation with getting even with those who have done him wrong. It was this revenge that led to him landing up in jail for insider trading, facilitated by both.

After the events, Drew would eventually be released from prison with all charges dropped. However, the freedom he was longing for came his way to be at peace. His relationship with Carly was strained by more animosities after Jason's return.

Cameron Mathison's portrayal of Drew Cain was not well-received by fans

Cameron Mathison's transition into the role of Drew Cain on General Hospital has been met with notable dissatisfaction from the show's fanbase. The critical reception stems largely from the perceived mismatch between Mathison's acting style and the character's previously established traits.

Cameron Mathison's taking over the role of Drew Cain on General Hospital had been met with loud disapproval by a good section of the soap's fan base. This was largely because of the perceived mismatch between Mathison's acting style and the character's previously established traits.

As a fan wrote on Reddit:

"Cameron was horribly cast for this role. I think Frank and GH wanted to bag him as a romantic interest for Laura Wright (Carly) and figured they could resurrect Drew for this."

What made it worse was the change in the character's portrayal, which made many fans say that there was a huge difference in Drew's original, more rugged nature.

"I know, I just don’t get it. Maybe I should feel bad saying this, but Cam doesn’t have the sexy Billy Miller did. He’s just too goofy for me," commented another fan on Reddit.

Additionally, the writing for Drew since Mathison's takeover has not helped endear him to the audience. The character has often been relegated to a supporting role, particularly around Carly Spencer, which has not resonated well with fans.