General Hospital spoilers: Cody finds himself back in that dark place while Dante is horrified

The current plot of General Hospital has many parallel story arcs, adding to the soap's drama. For one, Cody Bell has been getting into trouble after his separation from Sasha Gilmore. As he keeps spiraling downward, more news awaits him, which may not make him any happier.

On the other hand, Dante Falconeri has been having a bad year. In addition, he will soon have a piece of information that will leave him shocked. How the cop reacts to the bad news remains to be seen. Elsewhere, Michael has started his treatment while Willow has moved into the Quartermaine mansion, as per her agreement with Tracy.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Cody Bell's life continues to remain bleak

Cody Bell, played by Josh Kelly, was a bit of a crook who came to Port Charles to look for the Ice Princess necklace. However, after he got romantically involved with Sasha Gilmore, Cody became a changed man. He also reconnected with his father, Mac Scorpio, and became a hero.

However, this dream run had a rude crash when Sasha turned out to be his cousin, and they broke up. Since then, Cody has been spiraling down. He got $50,000 from Drew in return for keeping a secret which he wanted to invest. However, he tried to grow his money quickly, so he gambled and lost.

Moreover, he dragged Brad into his gambling to contact Selina Wu. However, having lost, Cody became Selina's target. To add to his problems, Cody tried to extort money from Spinelli for keeping his secrets, leading to a bar brawl with bar owner Lucky Spencer. He was arrested while he tolerated his father's tough talk in the lockup.

General Hospital spoilers suggest Cody's bad run might continue. While still looking to raise money, Cody may stumble upon the news about Sasha's pregnancy. While he will assure Tracy that he is not the father, he might find the information difficult to digest since he is not over Sasha yet, when she would seem to have moved on.

General Hospital: Dante Falconeri is set to receive shocking news

Dante Falconeri, played by Dominic Zamprogna, has struggled with unhappy events in the last few months. After recovering from his shooting injuries, he was taken up with Kristina's accident, where his half-sister lost the unborn baby Irene.

Next, he learned that his father Sonny's medicines were tampered with, affecting the latter's behavior. Before they could solve the mystery, he learned about the comatose Lulu Spencer needing a liver transplant to live.

While Dante was interested in Lulu's recovery, his girlfriend, Sam McCall, unfortunately matched as Lulu's donor. After the procedure, Dante and Sam became engaged to be married. Despite a successful surgery, Sam McCall died of a sudden cardiac arrest, leaving the newly-betrothed cop devastated.

The year 2024 on General Hospital ended with Michael Corinthos falling victim to a fire situation that was set up to kill Sonny. While surviving the injuries, Michael recently left for a burn clinic in Germany, leaving his children and estranged wife at the Quartermaine mansion.

As the General Hospital preview shows, Dante is slated to receive more jarring news. Dr. Portia Robinson recently informed Alexis Davis about Sam being murdered with Digitalis, so Dante would likely be the next person to hear about it.

Since the pain of Sam's sudden demise is still raw, the fact that someone deliberately murdered her within the hospital premises will devastate Dante. Whether this would break Dante or spur the cop into action remains to be seen.

General Hospital has presented a network of complications in its storyline since its premiere in April 1963. The long-running daily soap's plot pivots on the titular hospital in Port Charles, a fictional American township, and extends to include the town's residents.

Catch the upcoming episodes of General Hospital on ABC every weekday for more updates on Dante's reaction to the horrifying news and Cody's battle with life.

