General Hospital spoilers: Sam’s autopsy report could reveal she was murdered

General Hospital has been exploring the aftermath of the death of one of its beloved characters: Sam McCall. The residents of Port Charles have been devastated by her sudden death. But there seems to be no peace in store for the town yet.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for General Hospital and may contain speculative elements.

During the episode aired on November 20, it was revealed that Sam died from a medical overdose. Her autopsy report indicated that she was injected with an overdose of the drug Digitalis, prompting heart failure and causing Sam's death shortly after. Digitalis is used to treat congestive heart failure.

This revelation leaves General Hospital fans to wonder who might have administered the Digitalis overdose. The most likely suspect is Dr Cyrus, who either wanted to knock Sam off with an unknown motive or was meant to administer the drug to someone else instead of Sam. It is also possible that Lulu Spencer might have been the victim of the shot. However, the soap and storyline have not yet shed light on these possibilities.

Trending

What happened to Sam McCall on General Hospital?

Sam McCall in a still from General Hospital (via @generalhospitalabc / Instagram)

Sam McCall (portrayed by actress Kelly Monaco) was an active part of General Hospital before her death on the soap. She was involved in trying to help Lulu Spencer after her liver failed while she was still in a coma. Lulu's brother Lucky was brought in as a hopeful organ donor match, but he did not meet the medical requirements to save his sister.

It was then that Sam volunteered to donate an organ to Lulu. She was also found to be a match and the surgery was performed speedily. After the surgery, Sam faced no immediate side effects or warning signs. Taking this positively, she was discharged from the hospital.

However, things started to go wrong after Sam's engagement to her longtime partner Dante Falconeri. After the engagement, Sam felt faint and lost consciousness. She was rushed to the hospital where a response team including Cyrus and Liz tried to revive her multiple times. Unfortunately, they were unsuccessful and had to pronounce Sam dead.

Dante mourning Sam and saying his goodbyes, in a still from the soap (via @generalhospitalabc / Instagram)

Sam's passing caused a store of grief throughout Port Charles, sending her mother Alexis, and her fiance Dante into mourning. Even Sam's ex, Jason, was shaken up by the incident and shared a final tearful goodbye with Sam at the hospital.

Now that Sam's autopsy has revealed that she died due to an overdose, the case might spark a huge investigation at the hospital. It remains to be seen whether the fans' suspicions bear fruit and Dr Cyrus becomes the one responsible for the crime. It is also plausible that the storyline might take another twist and reveal someone unexpected to be the murderer.

Also read: “Then they ruin with it Lulu waking up”— General Hospital fans share mixed reactions to Sam’s funeral in the latest episode

Audiences can watch General Hospital airing via the ABC Channel. New episodes of the soap are released on all weekdays.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback