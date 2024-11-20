“Then they ruin with it Lulu waking up”— General Hospital fans share mixed reactions to Sam’s funeral in the latest episode

The recent plotline of the ABC soap opera General Hospital has left fans grieving over the loss of “Fair Samantha.” Amidst the mourning atmosphere all over Port Charles, there was a significant change that could lead to the success of Sam’s sacrifice.

In the November 19 episode, viewers witnessed Lulu Spencer waking up from Coma. A clip from the episode shared by the official Facebook page of the show has sparked disappointment among fans, who expressed their views over the need to draw parallels between Sam’s funeral and Lulu’s return.

General Hospital: Lulu wakes up from a Coma

The emotional rollercoaster on General Hospital took a surprising turn during the November 19, 2024, episode as Lulu Spencer finally woke up from her four-year coma.

As Sam McCall’s funeral came to a tearful close, the show cut to Turning Woods, where Lulu had been receiving long-term care. In a dramatic and emotional scene, Lulu’s eyes suddenly opened, showing her long sleep was over.

Viewers saw the touching moment when a nurse entered her room and stopped in surprise, seeing Lulu awake and aware. Though Lulu didn’t immediately speak, her wide-eyed expression suggested she was disoriented but aware of her surroundings.

This big change prepared the stage for what’s next for Lulu and her loved ones. Her return to consciousness could significantly impact her family, particularly her ex-husband Dante Falconeri, who had since moved on with Sam McCall.

Lulu’s reawakening added a layer of complexity to the already grieving Falconeri family as they process the loss of Sam while facing the hope and complications of Lulu’s return.

Fans are left wondering what this awakening means for Lulu’s future. Will she remember everything that happened before her coma, including her relationship with Dante? How will she cope with the changes in her family, including Rocco’s deep bond with Sam?

Other highlights of the General Hospital episode aired on November 19, 2024

The November 19 episode of General Hospital had many emotional scenes and important events. The main focus was Sam McCall’s funeral. Molly and Kristina discussed how their sister always supported and encouraged them, while Jason and Danny spoke fondly about her bravery and love.

Carly and Elizabeth reflected on their sometimes difficult relationship with Sam, noting how they had grown closer to her over time. Spinelli mentioned how Sam’s friendship greatly impacted his life, and Lucky Spencer thanked her for saving his sister Lulu. The funeral ended when Alexis Davis spoke about her connection with her daughter.

Lucas ended up at Julian Jerome’s grave after a difficult encounter with Danny at the funeral. Ava Jerome came over and put flowers on her brother’s grave. They talked about Lucas feeling guilty about Sam’s death. Ava reminded Lucas that Julian loved his kids despite his flaws.

Lucas said he might have had something to do with Sam’s death, but he hoped the autopsy results would clear things up. Ava tried to comfort Lucas, telling him to stop feeling guilty and focus on honoring his sister’s memory.

Meanwhile, Cyrus Renault promised to take care of Lulu, leaving viewers questioning his motives as her recovery took center stage. The arrival of Sam’s autopsy report added an air of mystery, hinting that more revelations about her tragic death were on the horizon. Jason also talked to Danny and asked him to keep a secret, making fans curious about what they’re hiding.

Fans of General Hospital can watch the show's new episodes on ABC and Hulu.

