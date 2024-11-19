“Waking up after 3 years is ridiculous!” General Hospital fans react to Lulu Spencer finally waking up from coma

General Hospital has been known to keep fans on edge with its ever-evolving storylines and the entries and exits of many beloved characters. Just recently, the much-loved Sam McCall (played by Kelly Monaco) made her exit from the soap in a sudden and tragic death. However, the soap has reintroduced a new character in her wake: Lulu Spencer.

Lulu has been in a coma on the storyline for nearly four years now. The character is now set to wake up from her ordeal after Sam donates an organ to her and passes away mysteriously after the surgery. Some fans expressed their opinions on the character arc under an official spoiler preview on the soap's official Facebook account:

A user comment on Lulu Spencer's return to the soap (via General Hospital / Facebook)

Many viewers were tinged with bittersweet feelings since Lulu's return was also coupled with Sam's funeral in the preview:

Fan remembrances of Sam McCall and how her exit ties with Lulu's entry (via General Hospital / Facebook)

However, since Lulu is a beloved character, many longtime fans of the soap seemed supportive of her return. They expressed their sentiments via the comments:

Support for Lulu Spencer in the fan comments (via General Hospital / Facebook)

Many are also curious to see how the recast for Lulu Spencer shall fit in on the soap. After actress Emme Rylan, Alexa Havins shall be reprising the character:

Viewers discussing actress Alexa Havins in the comments (via General Hospital / Facebook)

Who is Lulu Spencer on General Hospital? Character explored

Lulu Spencer is one of the most iconic characters on General Hospital and is the daughter of super couple Luke Spencer and Laura Collins. She has been an active part of the storyline since her introduction, and the character has been portrayed by multiple actresses in the past, including Amanda and Kerrianne Harrington, Clare and Maribel Moses, Alysin and Kelli Griffith, Stephanie Allen, Tessa Allen, and Julie Marie Berman. The most iconic portrayal has been by actress Emme Rylan, though the actress Alexa Havins is now set to join the soap in a recast of Lulu.

Lulu has had many romantic relationships in Port Charles, though a significant one was her courtship and eventual marriage to Dante Falconeri. The two went through many ups and downs together, dealing with infidelity and even Dante's detective work that often forced him to go on dangerous missions. The couple also shared and raised two children: Rocco and Charlotte, though Charlotte was Lulu's daughter with Valentin Cassadine.

Lulu's professional life was as driven and dangerous as Dante's, if not more. She was an investigative journalist for The Port Charles Press, and her job entailed uncovering corruption and secrets that threatened the lives of ordinary citizens. Unfortunately, this made her a valuable target for many enemies.

Her work caught up to her in 2020, when Lulu got caught in an explosion at the Floating Rib, sustaining a few injuries. The explosion was spearheaded by the villain Cyrus Renault. Initially, Lulu seemed unharmed but then fainted due to the head injuries she had sustained. This left her in a coma that has lasted for four years now before it is set to break this week.

Audiences can watch General Hospital airing via the ABC Channel. New episodes of the soap are released on all weekdays.

