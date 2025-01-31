General Hospital spoilers: Dante challenges Anna over Sam’s murder investigation while Brad makes an outrageous request

In the upcoming General Hospital episode of January 31, Dante would be desperate to find out who killed Sam and confronts Anna for keeping him off the case. Meanwhile, Brad is likely to create drama with a shocking request. As emotions run high, secrets are revealed, and unexpected alliances form.

Dante would struggle with guilt over Sam's death and confides in Chase, torn between grieving her and his feelings for Lulu. At the same time, Brook Lynn may face a tough decision about whether to tell Chase that she secretly had a child years ago, and Dante is the father.

Meanwhile, Sasha might reveal a huge secret, Michael was the father of her baby, leaving everyone wondering how he would react. Jason would decide to get the truth straight from Michael himself and planned to travel to Germany.

Back in Port Charles, Alexis would be heartbroken to learn that Sam’s death was not an accident and became determined to get justice. In Germany, Carly had a deep conversation with Jack, questioning his past connections while growing closer to him.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers and is speculative in nature.

What to expect from the General Hospital episode set to air on Friday, January 31, 2025

Dante is furious when Anna refuses to let him help investigate Sam’s murder. Anna says his personal connection to Sam and Dex makes it a conflict of interest, but Dante feels it’s his duty to find the truth. Their argument would be heated as Dante demands answers and questions Anna’s decisions.

Meanwhile, Laura may advice Lulu, sensing that she is torn between her feelings for Dante and her uncertain future. Lulu wonders if she should finally admit she still loves Dante, even though he is grieving Sam.

At the same time, Brook Lynn would be filled with guilt and memories as she thinks about her past. With Chase heartbroken over learning he can’t have kids, she wonders if she should tell him about the baby she secretly gave up years ago. She turns to Cody, who knew her back then, but his response might surprise her.

Meanwhile, Ava and Ric keep fighting for custody of Avery, but Kristina is determined to stop Ava, working with Sonny to make sure he wins. Things can get even more complicated when Ava starts questioning Ric’s behavior, especially after their unexpected kiss.

Elsewhere, Brad shocks everyone with a bold request. It might have something to do with his upcoming medical conference in Miami, or it could be something even more surprising. With emotions running high in Port Charles, secrets start to surface, relationships are put to the test, and unexpected twists shake things up.

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

