ABC's General Hospital first premiered on American television on April 1, 1963, and has captivated fans for decades with its intricate storylines and engaging character arcs. Created by the couple Doris and Frank Hursely, the show is set in the fictional town of Port Charles, New York. It mainly focuses on the lives of the Corinthos, Quartermaine, Cassadine, and Spencer families.

In the upcoming week's episodes of General Hospital from February 3, 2025, to February 7, 2025, viewers can expect dramatic developments. Lulu will try to support Dante to the best of her ability, while issues surrounding Sasha's child's paternity will arise. Additionally, Nina and Carly might potentially unite to scheme against the evil Drew Quartermaine.

3 major developments to expect on General Hospital from February 3, 2025, to February 7, 2025

1) Lulu and Dante's equation

In the January 31, 2025, episode of General Hospital, Dante was shown trying to cope with the news of Sam McCall's death. He found out that somebody had murdered her. Meanwhile, Anna tried to shield him from the gory details of the case.

In the upcoming episodes of General Hospital, Lulu will try to console Dante and help him deal with his shaken emotional state. She will try to convince him that they will find out the culprit and hold them accountable. Lulu's help will help soothe Dante and make him feel calmer than before.

2) Confusion over Sasha's child's paternity

In the upcoming episodes, Sasha Gilmore will be tense as she realizes that the residents of Port Charles have a wrong idea about her baby's father. Cody Bell will see Jason Morgan touching Sasha's pregnant belly and will assume that he is the father.

He will then share this news with the townspeople, but this information is incorrect, as Jason is not the father of Sasha's unborn child.

Earlier spoilers revealed that Jason might assume the role of the child's father to protect both Michael Corinthos and Sasha Gilmore. He had earlier strategized with Diane to make sure that Michael would not lose custody of his children in his battle with Willow Tait.

Viewers will soon find out if Sasha succumbs to the rumors to protect Michael's identity as the baby's father.

3) Nina and Carly's unlikely alliance against Drew Quartermaine

Recently on General Hospital, Nina Reeves was shown advising Willow Tait to follow her instincts instead of self-doubting. Nina would have an issue if Willow decided to move to Washington with her kids to be with Drew, who had been trying to manipulate her. Nina had already been collaborating with Curtis Ashford and Ava Jerome to try to plot against Drew Quatermaine.

In the upcoming episodes, Nina may potentially unite with Carly, who also hates Drew, to remove him from Willow Tait's life. The two women might collaborate to keep their grandchildren, Wiley and Amelia, in Port Charles.

Fans and interested viewers can watch General Hospital on ABC Network and stream episodes on Hulu.

