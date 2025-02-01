General Hospital spoilers for the next week from February 3 to 7, 2025

The week of February 3–7, 2025, on the ABC soap opera General Hospital brings exciting drama and intense moments. Elizabeth supports Lucky, while Jordan and Anna's investigations take an unexpected turn.

Sonny comforts Alexis as she faces tough news, and Laura warns someone unexpected. Sasha feels the pressure, and tensions rise in key relationships.

In the previous week on the show, emotions were high as Dante mourned Sam’s death, and Brook Lynn struggled with her past and Chase’s infertility diagnosis.

Sasha’s pregnancy secret caused tension, and Jason’s anger toward Sidwell grew. Major decisions were made, leading to future confrontations and emotional twists.

General Hospital spoilers for the episodes set to release from February 3 to 7, 2025

Monday, February 3, 2025: Navigating new realities

At the beginning of the week on General Hospital, Dante and Lulu will still be adjusting to their new situation, with Lulu doing her best to support Dante when he needs her.

Alexis will be struggling with Sam's death, and Sonny is there to comfort her. Elizabeth may see through Lucky’s tough exterior and is there for him. Trina is surprised by something she didn’t expect.

Tuesday, February 4, 2025: Opening up and taking risks

Lucky will start to open up to Elizabeth about his challenges. Things may get awkward when Felicia asks Sasha a tough question. Jordan has a new plan and is ready to share it.

Drew is about to make a shocking statement that will cause a stir, and Carly makes a discovery that could lead to major consequences.

Wednesday, February 5, 2025: The Davis girls' strategy

In the middle of the week on General Hospital, the Davis girls will work together, planning their next steps. Sasha has had enough and lashes out, pushing people away. Willow will finally make up her mind about her future, no longer torn between options. Carly has to deal with Lucas’s big revelation, and Tracy gets really angry, surprising everyone.

Thursday, February 6, 2025: Tension and new alliances

Dante will plead with someone, but things take a twist when Rocco overhears something he shouldn’t. Lois would turn to Martin for help, but it’s unclear if it’s for a legal issue or something more personal.

Portia will talk to Brad about something important, and Nina makes an unexpected move that leaves everyone wondering what’s next. Could this be the beginning of a new chapter for her?

Friday, February 7, 2025: Strategic moves and warnings

At the end of the week on General Hospital, Nina will want to make an alliance, but can she get someone to join her? Meanwhile, Sonny will get an update on his condition that will change everything.

Lulu would end up in a tense situation that will keep viewers on edge. Laura will warn Drew in a conversation that shows he still knows how to push people's buttons. Jordan and Anna will meet, adding more mystery to their investigation.

This week’s General Hospital episodes are packed with twists and turns, including tense moments in relationships, unexpected alliances, and significant decisions that will set the stage for the upcoming drama. Fans can watch the new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu

