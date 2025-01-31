“Smoking hot” — General Hospital fans rave about Carly and Jack’s sizzling chemistry and intense scenes on the show

General Hospital is one of American television's long-running soaps, famous for its elaborate storylines and many couples sharing their spots on screen. One of the recent couples that have captured fans' attention is Carly and Jack.

In a recent episode of the soap, Jack is seen arriving at Carly's door, and she welcomes him in with a kiss. Fans latched onto this moment in their discussions on Facebook, commenting on how steamy the kiss was between the couple. One fan commented:

"That look! That kiss! That man! Smoking Hot!!!"

A fan comment on Carly and Jack and their chemistry on screen (via General Hospital Fans - Official / Facebook)

Viewers appreciated the chemistry between Jack and Carly in the scene:

Fans swooning over Jack and his personality on the soap (via General Hospital Fans - Official / Facebook)

Some fans also shared that they had been hoping for the two to get together, something that was finally happening:

Fans rooting for Carly and Jack on the soap (via General Hospital Fans - Official / Facebook)

Audience members appreciated Jack's suave style and the way he swept up Carly when the two characters met, pointing this out to each other in the comments:

Audience members commenting how Jack and Carly looked good together on screen (via General Hospital Fans - Official / Facebook)

What happened between Jack and Carly on General Hospital? Plot explored

Jack Brennan in a still from the soap (Image via @generalhospitalabc / Instagram)

The most recent development between Jack and Carly was when she saved him from Valentin at the thermal spa. During a massage, Valentin crept up on Jack and began to strangle him, taking Jack by surprise and shock. He started trying to break free, but Valentin seemed determined to choke him.

Meanwhile, Carly arrived at the spa and asked where she could find Jack when she heard noises coming from one of the interior rooms. Carly went to investigate the noise and realized what was happening. Carly hit Valentin on the head for damage control, forcing him to collapse and pass out. Carly then saw that Jack had also lost consciousness because of Valentin and was on the floor of the room.

Carly in a still from the soap (Image via @generalhospitalabc / Instagram)

As she yelled for help and an ambulance, Carly tried to revive Jack and succeeded in her efforts. Finally, he opened his eyes and realized that Carly was the one who saved him. By this time, the two noticed that Valentin had gotten up and escaped the room while they had not been paying attention.

As soon as Jack recovered and returned to his job, he called the WSB. Jack immediately ordered a kill alert on Valentin, informing the agents at work that he had gone rogue and was to be considered dangerous.

Then, he headed to Carly's room and shared a passionate kiss with her, the one that fans of the soap received well. It remains to be seen how the soap progresses with the couple's storyline as the episodes go forward.

Audiences can watch General Hospital airing via the ABC Channel. New episodes of the soap are released via the platform on all weekdays.

