General Hospital weekly recap (January 27 to 31, 2025): Dante, Chase, and Sasha face life-altering truths

The week of January 27-31, 2025, on the ABC soap opera General Hospital, was filled with emotional struggles as characters faced tough decisions and shocking news. From life-changing medical diagnoses to secrets being revealed, the drama reached new levels, affecting the relationships and futures of key characters.

Dante’s grief and guilt over Sam’s death were clear, as he dealt with his intense emotions. At the same time, Brook Lynn struggled with her past choices, especially the truth about Dante being the father of her child, and Chase’s infertility diagnosis.

As the drama continued in Port Charles, secrets about Sasha’s pregnancy and Michael’s involvement came to light, putting Jason in a tough spot. Custody battles, family conflicts, and new alliances kept things tense, leaving fans excited to see what happens next for these characters.

General Hospital weekly recap for episodes aired from January 27 to 31, 2025

January 27, 2025: Willow delivers devastating news to Chase

At the beginning of the week on General Hospital, Willow gave Chase heartbreaking news, telling him that his test results showed he couldn’t have children. Meanwhile, Nina expressed her frustration to Curtis about Drew's actions, and Curtis suggested ruining Drew's career.

On the other hand, Drew was rejected by Monica and considered moving to DC. Kristina shared her success with Sonny, who was getting ready for a trip. Jason’s anger grew as he decided to take action against Sidwell, whom he believed was behind the attack on Sonny.

January 28, 2025: Valentin confronts Jack

Valentin arrived at the spa in Germany, ready to confront Jack Brennan. Carly thought about how Jack had helped her while Michael was still in a coma. Portia told Alexis that Sam’s heart attack had been caused on purpose, and Alexis promised to find her daughter’s killer.

Brook Lynn struggled with her fertility issues, and Sasha faced accusations from Tracy about her pregnancy. Jason talked with Sasha, and Emma lied about where she had been, which led to a confrontation with Anna.

January 29, 2025: Carly saves Jack’s life

In the middle of the week on General Hospital, Carly helped Jack escape Valentin’s attack, saving his life and earning his thanks with a passionate kiss. Sasha opened up to Jason about her pregnancy, telling him Michael could be the father, but she wanted to keep it a secret to protect him.

Brook Lynn was heartbroken after learning Chase couldn’t have children. Meanwhile, Lulu and Anna had an emotional talk, and Anna discovered the shocking truth that Sam’s death was a murder and not an accident.

January 30, 2025: Brook Lynn confesses to Chase

Chase struggled with his infertility and talked to Dante about Sam’s murder. Brook Lynn decided to tell Chase her secret, including that Dante was the father of her child who she had given up. Sasha confessed to Jason that Michael was the father of her baby, and Jason promised to get Michael’s side of the story.

Meanwhile, Alexis mourned Sam’s death and told her daughters the heartbreaking truth. In Germany, Carly and Jack became closer while discussing Valentin and their complicated past.

January 31, 2025: Dante was put on leave

At the end of the week on General Hospital, Dante was placed on leave and struggled with guilt over Sam’s death. Brook Lynn told Cody about her past with Dante and also dealt with her wish to have a family with Chase.

Meanwhile, Cody told Anna about Sasha’s pregnancy and Jason’s involvement. Meanwhile, Ava and Ric kept playing their custody battle game with Sonny, and Trina supported Kai as he adjusted to his injury.

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu

