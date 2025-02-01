General Hospital weekly preview sees Laura delivering bad news to Lucky Spencer as Maxie confronts Sasha

Port Charles has been riddled with distressing events on General Hospital in the last few months. The past few months saw Michael's burns to Dex and Sam's unexpected deaths. Moreover, ruthless criminals like Cyrus and Sidwell are in town while likable crooks like Valentin and Cody are on the wrong ends of the law.

One good event has been Lulu Spencer's waking up from her coma, although Sam McCall died in the event. While Kai and Trina are turning good friends, Gio seems to gel well with Emma. On the other hand, Tracy and Martin are busy in verbal fights, while Carly and Brennan seem to have found romance in each other.

Meanwhile, General Hospital is one of the longest-running daily soaps on ABC since April 1963. The plot focuses on the titular hospital in a fictional township named Port Charles. The storyline extends to include the town's residents and their relationship dynamics.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital spoilers: Cody spreads news about Sasha's pregnancy

Cody spreads the misunderstood information about Sasha's baby (Image via Instagram/generalhospitalabc)

As Thursday's episode dated January 30, 2025, showed, Cody misunderstood the situation where Sasha Gilmore and Jason Morgan were talking. Since Sasha asked Jason to feel the baby kick, Cody assumed Jason was the baby's father. Distressed Cody has started spreading the wrong information to all including Maxie, Lulu, and Anna.

General Hospital preview suggests Maxie Jones will confront Sasha on her stonewall attitude. She will warn that keeping quiet about the baby's father might make people formulate wrong ideas. Whether Maxie will tell Sasha about Cody's piece of information remains to be seen.

On the other hand, Jason Mogan wants to meet Michael and get the correct agreement with Sasha. He has asked Diane to keep an eye on Sasha while he goes out of town. Whether he will meet Carly and Brennan, is as yet unknown.

General Hospital preview reveals Lulu and Dante will share an honest talk

As the last week revealed, Lulu Spencer remains in love with Dante Falconeri, who had moved on after her coma. Dante currently grieves Sam's death, more so after learning she was killed using Digitalis. He disclosed to Chase how Lulu's sight reminds him about losing Sam.

However, Laura Collins has advised Lulu to reach out to Dante and have an open chat. Since Dante Falconeri is interested in Lulu's treatment and well-being, Laura assumes he has a special place for Lulu in his heart. Lulu will likely take the advice and clear any misunderstanding while offering to be Dante's friend.

General Hospital spoilers: Alexis grieves while the Davis girls strategize

Thursday, January 30, 2025, on General Hospital, showed how Alexis told her girls, Molly and Kristina, the news about Sam's murder. Moreover, she asked the otherwise warring sisters to stay united in this grief.

The coming week will find Alexis unable to handle her anguish as she reels and sobs in her office. The soap will also find Sonny Corinthos reaching out to Alexis and trying to calm her down. On the other hand, Molly and Kristina will come together to plan some strategies. Kristina will also collaborate with her father, Sonny, over his custody cases.

Other storylines on General Hospital in the week of February 3, 2025

Speaking of Sonny, his heart issues will continue and he may receive an update from his medical team. On the other hand, Willow Corinthos will stop acting like a pushover and get more decisive. Trina will ask Curtis to assist her in helping Kai. Whether the beneficiary will be happy with this unwarranted help is as yet unclear.

Elizabeth Webber-Spencer will tell Lucky Spencer that she knows him too well and can see he is putting up an act. Emboldened, Lucky may open up to Liz honestly. This could be their friendly reunion of sorts.

Elsewhere, Lucas Jones will likely reach out to Carly Spencer to disclose important information. Whether she can accept what he has to say remains to be seen.

For more updates about Lulu and Dante's conversation, and Sam's murder investigation, stay tuned to General Hospital every weekday.

