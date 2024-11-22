How many actresses have played Lulu Spencer on General Hospital? Complete list explored

The American soap opera General Hospital debuted on ABC on April 1, 1963. It is among the longest-running television programs ever. Frank and Doris Hursley created the program, which takes place at a made-up hospital in Port Charles, New York.

One of the most popular characters on the show is Lulu Spencer Falconeri. Currently played by Alexa Havins Bruening, the character has been portrayed by a total of eight actresses in the past.

14 Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Drama Series have been given to the show. General Hospital: Night Shift and Port Charles are two spin-offs influenced by the show.

Actresses that have played Lulu Spencer on General Hospital

Since her 1994 debut, several actors have portrayed Lulu Spencer, a prominent character on General Hospital. Young Lulu was portrayed by child performers Amanda and Kerrianne Harrington from 1994 to 1995 and then by Clare and Maribel Moses in 1995.

From 1995 to 2001, Alisyn and Kelli Griffith portrayed Lulu as she grew older. Stephanie Allen took over in 2001, followed by Tessa Allen, who portrayed Lulu from 2004–2005. These actresses helped Lulu become a more significant character in the program.

Julie Marie Berman took over the role of Lulu in 2005 and stayed with it for several years. Prior to Berman's departure in 2013, the character played a key role in the show, becoming involved in critical stories over her stay.

Emme Rylan was cast as Lulu in 2013, succeeding Berman. Rylan portrayed Lulu until 2020 when she was put into a coma after a spectacular explosion. Her departure left admirers yearning for a future comeback of the figure.

In 2024, Alexa Havins was confirmed as the next actress to play Lulu Spencer. Havins, well known for her work on All My Children, provides a new viewpoint to Lulu's narrative, and fans are excited to see how she portrays the character.

A closer look at Lulu’s character on General Hospital

Lulu Spencer is the daughter of the renowned super-couple Luke Spencer and Laura Webber. She was born during a pleasant period in their marriage, but her early years were fraught with difficulties.

Lulu was born with aplastic anemia and required a bone marrow transplant from her half-brother, Nikolas Cassadine. This life-saving treatment strained her parents' relationship since it exposed a secret Laura had kept: Nikolas was conceived during her imprisonment with Stavros Cassadine.

Lulu had a challenging upbringing, particularly following the divorce of her parents. Her mother reared her mainly, although Lesley, her grandma, was also quite involved in her upbringing. Notwithstanding the difficulties, Lulu grew close to her three brothers and both of her parents.

Lulu's connection with Dante Falconeri as an adult was turbulent. After a divorce and subsequent remarriage, they had a son named Rocco. In addition, Lulu and Valentin Cassadine had a daughter named Charlotte, and they got into a custody dispute. Although they continued to disagree, Lulu eventually learned to co-parent with Valentin for Charlotte's benefit.

As per the current storyline of General Hospital, Lulu has woken up from her coma. She has a liver transplant scar and is in pain and bewildered. She acts as though she is still unconscious when she hears Cyrus close by. Lulu attempts to flee when he leaves, but she is too weak and falls.

Meanwhile, Sam's autopsy shows that she died from an overdose of medicine she was never prescribed; Dante talks to Kristina about his sadness.

Fans can stream the next episodes of this soap opera on the ABC network.

