General Hospital recap (February 7, 2025): Nina and Carly team up to break up Drew and Willow

In Friday’s episode of General Hospital, Nina surprised Carly by asking her to team up and break up Drew and Willow. Meanwhile, Lulu searched for Charlotte by tracking Valentin’s online activity. Jenz offered Drew a deal involving Pier 55, and Cyrus was banned from visiting patients at Turning Woods.

Later, Cyrus confronted Lulu, unsettling her with his words. Liz returned to work as Portia assured her that the digitalis investigation was ongoing. Lucas tried to make amends with Willow, while Maxie got pulled into Nina’s scheme. In Los Angeles, Sonny learned that he needed a pacemaker, and Natalia urged him to take his health seriously.

Elsewhere on General Hospital, Jordan planned to spy on Sidwell with Anna’s help, and Laura warned Drew about Jenz’s shady past. The episode ended with Lulu rushing to Anna, terrified by what Cyrus told her.

General Hospital recap for the episode aired on Friday, February 7, 2025

Nina and Carly’s alliance against Drew

At Crimson on General Hospital, Nina shocked Carly by asking her to help break up Drew and Willow. She claimed that Drew was a bad influence and led Willow to bad decisions. Carly hesitated until Nina revealed Drew planned to move Willow and the kids into his new house. Worried about his influence, Carly considered Nina’s plan but remained unsure.

Lulu’s search for Charlotte and her confrontation with Cyrus

Lulu searched for Charlotte by following equestrians online, hoping to find a fake account Charlotte might be using. She also looked into top riding stables in Europe, thinking Valentin might have enrolled her. Laura saw this as a promising lead.

Later, Lulu had a tense encounter with Cyrus, who claimed he had done more for her than anyone. She reminded him of the restraining order and threatened to call the police, but he vanished before she could act.

Jenz’s offer to Drew and Laura’s warning

Jenz met Drew at Café Cherie and suggested moving the Port Charles esplanade to Pier 55, which Sonny owned. Jenz proposed that the city should seize it and offer financial support. Drew was interested but unsure.

Then, Laura walked in and warned Drew about Jenz, saying he had once held her son Lucky captive in Somalia. Jenz brushed off Laura’s concerns, threatening a lawsuit. Laura told Drew not to trust Jenz and be careful.

Sonny’s health crisis and a new threat

In Los Angeles, Sonny and Natalia visited the doctor, where Sonny learned he needed a pacemaker. He didn’t want to worry his kids or give his enemies an advantage. While Natalia urged him to take his health seriously, Sonny focused on finding his enemy first. Meanwhile, Jenz’s henchman followed them and reported back to Jenz.

Liz’s return to work and the investigation into Cyrus

Liz came back to work after suspension, and Portia assured her she wasn’t guilty of harming patients. The police were handling the investigation, with no new deaths from digitalis. Liz thanked her friend Gail, but when Cyrus tried to visit a patient, he was barred due to a complaint.

Later on General Hospital, Liz shared her suspicions about Cyrus with Lucas, who warned her that Joss had tipped him off. Cyrus watched them, growing more paranoid.

Anna and Jordan’s plan to spy on Sidwell

Jordan asked Anna to borrow a recording device to gather evidence on Sidwell. Anna agreed to help, knowing Sidwell was dangerous and suspecting that he was behind the bombing of Sonny’s apartment.

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes on ABC and Hulu.

