General Hospital spoilers: Lulu faces a tense confrontation as Sonny receives important medical news

The crimes on General Hospital that rocked Port Charles in the past few months are waiting to be solved as relationship complications involving Willow Corinthos, Brook Lynn Ashton, Trina Robinson and others are getting more entangled. This follows the recent events of criminal Cyrus Renault going about town as a pious person and mobster Jenz Sidwell acquiring Wyndemere as a free citizen.

The past weeks have also seen a wiser Lulu Spencer trying to get her life back. However, the revelation about Sam McCall's death being a deliberate murder has shaken Sam's mother, Alexis Davis, and her fiance, Dante Falconeri. To add to Dante's frustration, Commissioner Anna Devane has issued a forced leave to him to keep him away from the investigations.

General Hospital's upcoming episode will see law enforcers Anna and Jordan share plans to draw out the criminals. On the other hand, Sonny may need to focus on himself, as Lulu may renew her strategies for getting Charlotte back on the long-running ABC daily soap.

General Hospital: Sonny will have Natalia's support

Sonny and Natalia are in Los Angeles for his medical tests. After the repetitive spells of heart problems, Sonny Corinthos is finally meeting a cardiologist, and he has Natalia Rogers-Ramirez with him. Natalia will likely be worried about Sonny's mental state while she pushes for honest and transparent communication between the two.

Sonny will likely receive worrisome news about his heart health, as the General Hospital spoilers suggest. The doctors may have serious warnings and words of advice for the mob boss. Through this depressing piece of information, Sonny Corinthos would find Natalia by his side, comforting him.

General Hospital spoilers: Lulu will remain determined while Laura will warn Drew

Lulu Spencer has been looking to get her family around her since she awoke from coma. While she reunited with her mother, Laura Collins, and her son, Rocco, she has yet to get her daughter, Charlotte, back in town. Moreover, her love for Dante remains unrequited since he moved on in the last few years and is currently grieving fiancée Sam's death.

Lulu has decided to lend a friendly shoulder to Dante, particularly since Dante has been officially kept out of Sam's murder investigation. In return, she may expect Dante to wholeheartedly help her get Charlotte from Valentin's custody. Lulu may plan a new strategy for the same despite Laura's disapproval.

Laura Collins, on the other hand, will likely warn Drew away from Sidwell, the mobster who is going about town with all charges dropped. Sidwell will likely meet Congressman Drew Caine to try to squeeze out some valuable information about Sonny.

General Hospital fans may remember that Jenz Sidwell was responsible for the explosion in Sonny's penthouse that injured Michael Corinthos. Elsewhere, Anna Devane and Jordan Ashford may discuss plans to get Sidwell in their custody.

Carly and Nina reunite on common agenda on General Hospital

As Thursday's episode displayed, Nina Reeves tried to warn Drew away from her daughter Willow. However, the romantic duo do not seem to take heed. To top that, Drew declared to Nina that he would take Willow with him when he leaves for DC. As such, Nina is desperate to separate the two.

Nina has found Drew's common enemy in Carly Spencer, who is already upset for her son, Michael's condition. Nina will reach out to Carly and pitch her plan to drive a wedge between Willow and Drew. She will take Maxie Jones also in the loop as she will wait for Carly's response to her ideas.

Catch more drama in the upcoming episodes of General Hospital as Cyrus finds out about Josslyn's breach into his flat while Joss looks for Cyrus's other hideouts. The soap airs on ABC every weekday.

