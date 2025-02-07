What happened to Austin Gatlin-Holt on General Hospital? Character’s fate explored

Austin Gatlin-Holt, played by One Life to Live alum Roger Howarth, first appeared on the ABC soap opera General Hospital on May 27, 2021. He arrived in Pautauk and helped Maxie Jones deliver her baby in the woods. Soon after, he revealed that he was the son of Jimmy Lee Holt, making him part of the wealthy Quartermaine family.

This led to a storyline about his fight for his family's inheritance, his career as a doctor, and his involvement in crime. During his time in Port Charles, Austin worked at General Hospital and had relationships with Maxie Jones and Ava Jerome. However, he got mixed up with dangerous people, including his cousin Mason Gatlin and crime boss Cyrus Renault.

He was forced to do illegal medical work and cover up crimes, putting himself in danger. Over time, the pressure and threats against him increased. On November 17, 2023, Austin's story took a tragic turn. He decided to help the police by providing information about his powerful boss.

But when he returned to his Country House, he was shot twice in the chest by his assailant. His murder left many unanswered questions, including who killed him and his ties to the criminal world.

A recap of Austin's journey on General Hospital

Austin Gatlin-Holt first appeared on General Hospital as a mysterious doctor who helped Maxie Jones deliver her baby in the woods. At first, little was known about him, but he later revealed that he was part of the wealthy Quartermaine family.

He tried to claim his share of the family business, ELQ, but faced strong opposition. In the end, he decided to focus on his medical career instead. However, his conflicts with Brook Lynn Quartermaine and his belief that Leo Falconeri might have autism created drama both at the hospital and in his personal life.

Austin built relationships with important characters like Maxie and, later, Ava Jerome. But his life took a dangerous turn when his cousin Mason forced him to work for their powerful boss, who was later revealed to be Cyrus Renault.

Austin was unwillingly pulled into illegal medical work and got involved in covering up crimes, including the fact that Nikolas Cassadine was still alive. When he finally decided to go against Cyrus and help the police, it put him in danger.

Even though Austin wanted to do the right thing, he couldn’t escape the dangers of the criminal world. Ava broke up with him when she found out about his ties to Mason and Cyrus, leaving him more isolated than ever. Once he agreed to help the police, it became clear that his life was at risk.

In November 2023, he was shot twice in the chest by someone he knew at his Country House. His death shocked Port Charles, leaving many wondering who killed him and why. With Cyrus still a major threat and Ava devastated by his death, Austin’s story continues to impact General Hospital.

Austin’s tragic exit also marked the end of Roger Howarth’s time on General Hospital, a role he played for over two years. His murder opened up new mysteries, raising questions about whether he was killed for revenge or to cover up a bigger secret. As the people of Port Charles search for answers, Austin’s story remains an important part of the show.

Fans of General Hospital can watch the show's new episodes on ABC and Hulu

