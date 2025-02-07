General Hospital recap (February 6, 2025): Willow’s torn heart, Nina’s fury, and shocking Quartermaine secrets

The episode of General Hospital aired on February 6, 2025, was filled with drama and unexpected twists. Curtis confronted Brad about his past with Selina Wu, but he had no idea that Portia had made a secret deal with Brad. Meanwhile, Joss kept digging into Cyrus’ activities and asked Jack to help her find his hideout.

At the Quartermaine mansion, Brook Lynn regretted how she handled things with Willow, who decided to leave with her kids. Tracy was furious and sought legal help from Martin but was shocked when Lois revealed that Brook Lynn had given Gio up for adoption years ago.

Meanwhile, Dante’s son, Rocco, secretly overheard a conversation about Sam’s murder case and learned that Cyrus Renault might be involved.

Willow admitted she still had feelings for Michael despite being with Drew. Nina confronted Drew, demanding he leave town, but he refused, saying he would take Willow with him.

Trending

General Hospital recap for the episode aired on Thursday, February 6, 2025

Curtis confronts Brad, while Portia keeps a secret

At the hospital, Curtis ran into Portia and mentioned he was there to support Trina’s friend, Kai. Their conversation was interrupted when Brad asked Portia for an early leave. Curtis was surprised that Portia, who never liked Brad, was suddenly giving him a second chance. She admitted Stella’s influence changed her view, but Curtis was still doubtful.

Later, Curtis questioned Brad about his ties to Selina Wu, but Brad insisted he was no longer involved with her. After Curtis left, Portia warned Brad to keep their secret deal hidden, hinting at something that could cause serious trouble

Joss seeks Jack’s help, while Lucas grows concerned

At Bobbie’s on General Hospital, Jack met with Joss, who told him she had broken into Cyrus’ apartment but found nothing linking him to Dex’s death. Jack urged her to keep looking, suggesting Cyrus had another hideout. Joss then asked him to check if Dr. Austin Gatlin-Holt had recently bought or rented a property near Port Charles, suspecting a connection to Cyrus.

Meanwhile, Carly and Lucas arrived and saw Joss and Jack talking. Carly grew suspicious, while Lucas worried about Joss’ obsession with Cyrus. When Carly questioned Jack, he covered for Joss.

Dante’s son overhears crucial evidence about Sam’s murder

At the Quartermaine mansion on General Hospital, Dante talked to Chase about his suspension and asked for updates on Sam’s murder case. Chase hesitated but finally admitted that Cyrus Renault was their main suspect. They didn’t realize that Dante’s son, Rocco, was secretly listening. Shocked by what he heard, Rocco ran off, possibly planning to take action himself.

Alexis tells Danny the truth about Sam’s death

At Alexis’ place on General Hospital, she told Danny, Kristina, and Molly the heartbreaking news that Sam’s death was not an accident. The authorities believed someone had given her a fatal drug on purpose. Danny was shocked and asked who did it, but Alexis said the police were still investigating.

Later, Danny told Rocco what he had learned. In response, Rocco revealed that he had overheard Dante and Chase talking about the case. He told Danny that the police suspected Cyrus Renault was behind Sam’s murder, making the situation even more dangerous.

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback