“Cody started up an untrue rumor”—General Hospital fans react to Cody spreading false claims about Jason fathering Sasha’s baby

General Hospital has sparked fresh debates with a rumor about Jason fathering Sasha’s baby. Fans have been analyzing each scene, seeking signs that might confirm or debunk this claim.

General Hospital episodes from late January into early February presented hints about Sasha’s condition, plus interactions with Jason. Meanwhile, chatter on social networks continues to spread, fueled by viewers who are divided on the matter.

At the heart of this buzz is Cody, who overheard Sasha speaking with Jason. Some watchers say Cody drew the wrong conclusion when he caught snippets of their talk.

Others argue he knew exactly what he was doing. Either way, tension rose in Port Charles once the gossip took flight, leading to strong responses from various groups online.

“Cody started up an untrue rumor.”

That statement sums up how many see the situation. A large group of General Hospital fans believes Cody jumped to conclusions and then spread his version of events around town.

They point out how he kept repeating his idea that Jason might be the father of Sasha’s child. Some fans described Cody as acting childish. Others said it was impossible to see him the same way.

Some fans also pointed to bigger issues about overhearing private conversations. They felt Sasha and Jason should have picked a more secluded spot. Others labeled it a setup by writers who thrive on drama.

Meanwhile, a handful believed it was bound to happen in a soap environment. On the other side, some viewers chalked it up to a typical misunderstanding.

Several General Hospital fans wanted Cody gone from Port Charles. They felt there were enough characters causing friction. Some hoped Sasha or Jason would confront him. Supporters said Sasha could have avoided this by not discussing important topics in public.

Others pointed out that Jason traveled to question Michael. They found that odd, given Michael’s condition. In their view, all these story threads feed the rumor’s momentum, regardless of who believes it.

In addition, a group of fans saw Cody’s actions as a sign of unresolved feelings for Sasha. They thought envy drove him to spread the rumor. Some said they once liked Cody but not anymore.

A select few showed sympathy, saying heartbreak might explain his conduct. These mixed takes illustrate the fan base’s broad range of opinions on his behavior.

Recent developments involving Cody and Sasha on General Hospital

The official General Hospital preview indicates Sasha remains focused on her pregnancy. Jason left Port Charles briefly to verify details with Michael, who is in a medically induced coma in Germany.

Cody was devastated losing Sasha as they couldn't date anymore after the truth about them being cousins was revealed. After learning that Sasha was pregnant, Cody decided to spread the rumor about Jason being the father of Sasha's baby.

The rumor ends up spreading throughout Port Charles, which causes trouble for Sasha. Cody also gets entangled with Selina by making a bet, though he knows that it is dangerous.

Meanwhile, Sonny is preparing for a trip linked to Sam’s murder investigation, and Nina has proposed collaborating with Carly for a separate mission. The show also introduced new conflicts, including a possible teen drama involving Kai and Trina’s circle.

Multiple spoilers suggest Dante continues to deal with grief over Sam’s death, while Lulu remains close by. Cody’s future is unclear. Some think he may face consequences for stirring up rumors about General Hospital.

