General Hospital recap (February 5, 2025): Lucky sets a trap for Cyrus while Carly and Drew’s fight exposes shocking truths

In the recent episode of the ABC soap opera General Hospital, which aired on February 6, 2025, Lucky and Liz took drastic steps to bring down Cyrus, with Ric offering to help. Meanwhile, Carly and Drew had a heated argument at the Metro Court, where Drew revealed that Jason might be Sasha’s baby’s father. At Alexis’ home, tensions rose as she prepared to tell Danny the truth about his mother’s murder.

Willow clashed with Brook Lynn and made a big decision about where she wanted to live. At the hospital, Cyrus confronted Brad, while Carly got a warning from Lucas about her relationship with Jack. Meanwhile, Joss took a risky chance to expose Cyrus.

As the drama unfolded, friendships were tested, secrets came to light, and new conflicts began. Dante promised revenge, Sasha confronted Cody, and Tracy made a surprising move, leaving Port Charles shaken by the night’s events.

General Hospital recap for the episode aired on Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Lucky and Liz take action against Cyrus

On General Hospital, at Liz's house, she and Lucky shared a romantic moment when Ric showed up unexpectedly. He told Liz that she could return to work at the hospital. However, Lucky used the opportunity to ask Ric's help in investigating Cyrus’ parole terms. Ric was unsure at first but agreed as a favor to Liz.

After Ric left, Liz questioned Lucky about his real plan and realized he wanted to set Cyrus up. Lucky didn’t deny it and said they had to take action. Liz was unsure at first, but in the end, she agreed that Cyrus needed to be stopped, demonstrating her willingness to take drastic measures.

Carly and Drew’s fight rocks Port Charles

At the Metro Court in General Hospital, Drew shocked everyone by revealing that Jason might be the father of Sasha’s baby. Carly accused him of lying, but Drew said he heard it from Cody. Sasha was furious that he made her personal life public and told him to stay out of her business, while also reminding him of his affair with his nephew’s wife.

Alexis delivers heartbreaking news to Danny

At Alexis’ house, she brought Kristina and Molly together to prepare them for a tough conversation. She insisted that Danny needed to know about his mother Sam’s murder before someone else told him. Kristina strongly disagreed, afraid that the news would upset him too much.

Later, Molly arrived with Danny, who was confused about why they were meeting. The tension in the room grew as Alexis prepared to reveal the heartbreaking truth to him.

Joss takes a dangerous risk, and Cyrus grows suspicious

Determined to expose Cyrus, Joss sneaked into his apartment by pretending to work for a mission organization. She searched through his things and found his Bible with a marked passage. Before she could look further, the building’s superintendent walked in, forcing her to cover her tracks and leave quickly.

Later, Cyrus returned home and immediately noticed that his Bible had been moved and realized that someone had been in his apartment. Meanwhile, Lucas warned Carly not to get involved with Jack and told her not to repeat her past mistakes.

As tensions in Port Charles rose, Dante vowed to get revenge for Sam’s murder, Nina prepared to confront Drew, and Joss promised to prove that Cyrus killed Dex.

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

