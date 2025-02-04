“Who’s putting this crap out there?”—General Hospital fans shut down false rumors about Maxie Jones fame Kirsten Storms meeting a tragic fate

General Hospital is one of the longest-running soaps on American television and has amassed a huge fan base over the years. Many viewers make sure they stay updated with the lives of the cast members on the soap as well, not just the plot developments.

A recent post on Facebook stirred much conversation between fans when a user claimed that actress Kirsten Storms, who plays Maxie Jones on the soap, met a tragic fate:

The post claiming that actress Kirsten Storms had taken a drastic measure (via Doyle Young / Facebook)

Many fans gathered in the comments section of the original post to debunk this, countering it with the information that this tidbit about the actress was fake news:

A fan called out the post and clarified that the news about the actress was fake (via Doyle Young / Facebook)

Many fans started to shut down these false rumors, emphasizing the importance of using credible sources before making public statements about the personal life of one of the soap's cast members:

Fans highlighting that the rumor about Kirsten Storms is fake (via Doyle Young / Facebook)

A fan points out the importance of using credible sources instead of rumors when it comes to important personal information (via Doyle Young / Facebook)

After much scrutiny, the creator of the post also confirmed that they were just seeking confirmation on the matter and were asking the fandom if something had truly gone wrong, with no ill intentions:

The creator of the post clarifies their stance in a comment under the original post (via Doyle Young / Fb)

What role does actress Kirsten Storms play on General Hospital? Everything to know

Kirsten Storms is an American actress who plays the role of Maxie Jones on General Hospital. Apart from the popular and long-running soap, Storms started her career with appearances in TV commercials and minor shows. She played a role in the Disney Channel original movie Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century, released in 1999, which was her big break as the main character Zenon Kar.

In 1999, Storms joined the cast of another soap opera: Days of Our Lives. She portrayed Belle Black until 2004 when the character made a prolonged exit from the screen. Immediately after Days, in 2005, Storms took on the role of Maxie Jones on General Hospital. The actress married her Days of Our Lives co-star Brandon Barash, though the two split apart later and share joint custody of their daughter.

In her current role, Maxie is the daughter of Frisco Jones and Felicia Cummings, born on October 31, 1990, on the soap. Maxie debuted on the show as a teenager but then evolved into a strong, independent character. One of the notable aspects of the character's storyline has been her relationship with Spinelli on the show, which has evolved into a fan-favourite couple named Spixie.

However, Kirsten Storms has faced personal challenges in her life off-screen. She previously suffered from multiple health issues that often required her to take breaks from her acting roles as well. In 2021, the actress underwent brain surgery to remove a cyst and documented her journey and her struggles on social media for awareness and her fans.

Audiences can watch General Hospital airing via the ABC Channel. New episodes of the soap are released via the platform on all weekdays.

