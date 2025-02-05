General Hospital recap (February 4, 2025): Carly exposes Drew’s affair, Jason named as Sasha’s baby’s father

In the recent episode of the ABC soap opera General Hospital, released on February 4, 2025, Carly Corinthos confronted Drew Quartermaine in a heated showdown at the Metro Court. She exposed his affair with Willow Tait and accused him of betraying Michael Corinthos. But Drew fired back with a shocking claim that Jason Morgan is the father of Sasha Corbin’s baby.

Meanwhile, Josslyn Jacks pushed Anna Devane for answers about Dex Heller’s murder, leading to a tense argument. Elsewhere, Jack Brennan and Carly shared a flirty moment on their flight back to Port Charles, but Jack quickly got caught up in business once they landed. Drew’s secret dealings with Selina Wu raised suspicions, and Cody Bell called him out for being a hypocrite.

At the Quartermaine mansion on General Hospital, Willow struggled with the fallout of her broken relationship with Michael while adjusting to living with Drew. Meanwhile, Lucky opened up to Elizabeth about his troubled past and a dangerous encounter with Sidwell.

General Hospital recap for the episode aired on Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Carly humiliates Drew in public

At the Metro Court on General Hospital, Carly burst in, holding Drew’s tie, and loudly confronted him for sleeping with Willow in Michael’s home. She accused him of betraying Michael, who was away getting medical treatment. Everyone in the restaurant was shocked, especially Tracy Quartermaine, who enjoyed the drama.

Drew tried to calm Carly down, but she refused to listen. She angrily told him Jason was a much better man than he could ever be. Just as Drew was about to argue back, he dropped the shocking truth that Jason is the father of Sasha’s baby.

Josslyn demands justice for Dex

At the PCPD on General Hospital, Josslyn talked to Anna to find out more about Dex’s murder. Anna explained that Dex had been poisoned with Digitalis, the same drug used on Sam McCall.

Josslyn was worried when she learned that Cyrus had access to Turning Woods, who was the primary suspect. Despite Anna’s advice to stay out of the investigation, Josslyn insisted she would figure out the truth on her own.

Jack Brennan and Carly’s growing connection

On their flight back to Port Charles, Jack and Carly shared a flirty moment, remembering their time in Germany. Jack teased Carly about their champagne toast, and she playfully avoided the subject. But Jack wasn’t just there for fun as he quickly met with Collette, who took him to a hidden cabin that turned out to be Cyrus’ hideout.

Drew’s shady business with Selina Wu

Drew met with Selina Wu and gave her a large check to pay off his debt. But things took a turn when Selina hinted that she had some information about Curtis Ashford that could help Drew.

Just as they were talking business, Cody walked in and immediately called out Drew for being a hypocrite. Cody made fun of Drew for acting morally superior while secretly working with one of the biggest criminals in town.

Lucky’s past with Sidwell resurfaces

Lucky told Elizabeth that he had been locked up overseas and that Sidwell was the one responsible for his pain. He shared that he thought of her and Luke Spencer during his hardest times, which helped him keep going. Elizabeth was touched, but she made it clear that she couldn’t be his savior.

