“This is upsetting”— General Hospital fans disappointed over Charles Mesure’s shocking exit as Jack Brennan

ABC's General Hospital first aired on American daytime television on April 1, 1963, and has kept fans engaged for decades with its interesting storylines. Created by Doris and Frank Hursely, the show is set in the fictional town of Port Charles. The storylines mainly revolve around dramatic events and family feuds involving the Corinthos, Quartermaine, Cassadine, and Spencer families.

One of the standout characters on General Hospital was Jack Brennan, played by actor Charles Mesure since December 1, 2023. He was praised by fans during his tenure. However, the actor chose to leave the cast, and Jack's character will now be portrayed by Chris McKenna. Charles's last episode aired on January 30, 2025.

Fans expressed their disappointment over Charles' exit, stating that they found him to be a perfect fit for the role of Jack Brennan. They argued that he had an undeniable chemistry on the show. One Facebook user with the name Sandra Adler-Rubinson said:

"This is upsetting."

Fans said that they found him to be very apt for Jack Brennan's role and did not want to see any other actor replace him. They questioned the decision of the writers of General Hospital for making such a decision.

More about Charles Mesure's character Jack Brennan on General Hospital

Jack Brennan's character first appeared on the soap in December 2023 and captivated viewers with his interesting storylines. Jack was introduced as the Director of the World Security Bureau and the founder of the Pikeman Security Group.

His chemistry with Carly Spencer drew significant viewer attention. He had several flirtatious instances with her, leading to suspicions of a potential budding romance between the two. Anna Devane was one character who had always been skeptical of Jack's activities involving the illegal gun trade.

Jack first felt attracted to Carly when he saw her approach a homeless man by providing him with a warm meal. During the April 2024 storyline of General Hospital, Jack Brennan and Valentin plotted to try to get rid of Sonny Corinthos, the famous mob lord of Port Charles. In May 2024, he confessed his true feelings for Carly, who struggled to hide the fact that she reciprocated.

Recent developments on General Hospital

Recently on the soap opera, Michael Corinthos was shifted to a specialized burns recovery ward facility in Germany by Carly Spencer, who could open up a spot for him with Jack Brennan's help. Willow Tait seemed to be lost on how to move forward with the decision of shifting to Washington, DC, with her children Wiley and Amelia for Drew Quartermaine.

An unlikely alliance formed between Nina Reeves and Carly when both of them united to take down Drew. Their intentions matched when they both realized that they wanted their grandchildren to remain in Port Charles, New York.

Fans and interested viewers can watch the show on ABC Network and stream episodes on Hulu.

