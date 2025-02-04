When will Chris Mckenna start starring as Jack Brennan on General Hospital? Date revealed

Chris McKenna has joined the ABC soap opera General Hospital, taking over the role of WSB chief Jack Brennan from Charles Mesure. His first episode will air on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, as Brennan’s storyline continues to develop.

Jack Brennan’s arrival on GH brought a wave of mystery and drama. He was revealed to be both the head of Pikeman Security Group and the Director of the WSB. From the beginning, he targeted Sonny Corinthos and Anna Devane while secretly pulling the strings behind the scenes.

Even after being arrested, Brennan still had power and managed to secure his release. He later took on a new role as the WSB’s station chief in Port Charles. His history with Anna and Valentin continues to linger, while his relationship with Carly adds another layer of intrigue.

“I’m a cool spy now” — Chris McKenna comments on his role on General Hospital

In an interview with TV Insider on February 3, 2025, Chris McKenna talked about taking on the role of Jack Brennan on General Hospital. He explained that he was cast quickly after a chemistry test with Laura Wright (Carly Spencer).

“I’m still getting to know the character, but it’s exciting to play such a big role,” McKenna said.

He described Brennan as a “James Bond-style” twist on the CIA agent roles he has played before. Reflecting on his career, he joked:

“I was a teenager on TV back then—it’s a whole different thing now. I’m a cool spy now.”

Current plot dynamics revolving around Jack Brennan on General Hospital

Jack Brennan has become an important part of the drama involving Carly, Valentin, and the WSB. His past with Valentin and Anna continues to influence his actions, especially after he survived an attack in Germany. Although Carly sees him as someone she can trust, she learns more about his history and connection to Valentin, following which she starts to question his true intentions.

Jack’s relationship with Carly has also become more complicated. He tried to kiss her in Germany, but she pulled away. Still, there is a clear connection between them, and his efforts to protect her make his character even more interesting.

Meanwhile, Valentin now sees Jack as a possible threat. Jack must decide whether to cut ties with his former ally or continue playing both sides. With so much at stake, his role in the WSB remains uncertain, making him one of the most unpredictable characters on General Hospital right now.

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes on ABC and Hulu.

