 “Anna did the right thing”—General Hospital fans debate Anna’s choice to keep Dante away from the Sam murder investigation

Sam McCall's autopsy has come out with many unanswered questions on General Hospital. As the autopsy results proved that she was administered with Digitalis which caused her to die of an unexpected cardiac arrest, Dex Heller's death proved the same. As of now the hospital management and Anna Devane have not revealed the whole truth.

However, Sam's mother, Alexis, and her fiance, Dante, have been informed about the new revelation. On one hand, Diane, Molly, Kristina, and Sonny try to empathize with Alexis's grief, while on the other Dante rushes to Anna to know the truth. Anna ordered Dante a week's leave keeping him away from the case.

GH fans took to social media to discuss Commissioner Anna Devane's decision to keep Dante off Sam's murder case. On viewer, identifying as Tony Lopez, commented:

Trending

"I feel so bad for Dante. Anna did the right thing. She knows he might not be able to control himself. Plus, like she said, don't want Cyrus to get off on a technicality."

A fan comment about Anna's decision (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital)

Tony was responding to the soap's Facebook post on the upcoming episode of Dante informing Lulu about being kept away from Sam's case. Many viewers have found Anna's decision right, keeping Dante's mental and emotional condition in perspective.

More fan responses supporting Anna's decision (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital)

However, others have criticized Anna as an inefficient professional for shielding Valentin.

Some fans criticize Anna (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital)

General Hospital: What transpired between Anna and Dante?

As General Hospital fans already know, Sam McCall's autopsy report came out and it was revealed that Digitalis was induced in her IV causing her cardiac arrest and leading to her death. Portia Robinson and concerned hospital staff also know that Dex Heller died for the same reasons and Michael Corinthos was saved from dying by switching his IV bag.

As such, Portia informed Commissioner Anna Devane, before Sam's family was informed. Both Alexis Davis and Dante Falconeri were apprised of the fact. As such, many others learned about it eventually. While Alexis informed her daughters, Molly and Kristina, and her friends, Diane, and Sonny Corinthos, Dante decided to charge into Anna's office.

Dante Falconeri demanded to know from the commissioner why he was not involved in the investigation of Sam's murder when his department was already working on it. Anna explained how he was emotionally connected to the case and may lose objectivity. She also suspected that he was likely to take things into his own hands if he knew the culprit.

When Dante asked whether she had the culprit already, Anna answered that they had a suspect but refused to divulge more information. Moreover, she issued him a mandatory paid leave for a week to keep him off the case and wanted him to see a psychologist after that.

Lulu may get the opportunity to stand by Dante in his grief

In the past few days, Lulu Spencer has been feeling guilty for Sam McCall's death. Moreover, she was still in love with Dante while the latter moved on in her four-year-long coma. Not only was Dante in love with Sam and was engaged to her, but Sam was Lulu's liver donor and was murdered after the surgery. As such, Dante could not help remembering Sam when he saw Lulu.

However, on Friday's General Hospital episode dated January 31, 2025, Lulu's mother, Laura Collins advised her to open an honest conversation with Dante. She asked Lulu to be a friend to Dante. With the cop out of the case, and furious about it, Lulu may get ample scope to lend a patient ear and be the friend he needs.

Whether this situation has the potential to reunite Dante and Lulu after their long estrangement remains to be seen. For more updates about Sam's murder and Dante-Lulu's relationship, stay tuned to General Hospital on ABC.

Also Read: Who is leaving General Hospital in 2025? All comings and goings explored

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback