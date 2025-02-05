“Who cares about Drew?”—General Hospital fans caution Cody against making an enemy of Jason after taking on Drew

The ongoing storyline on General Hospital is causing a wave of buzz. Fans have witnessed mounting friction between Cody and Drew, with many wondering if Cody has gone too far by throwing rumors around.

Some recall that Drew has clashed with others, yet Cody’s choice to target him stirs fresh debates among fans.

This week's episodes of the show continue to deliver new plot twists. Social media groups are crammed with opinions about Cody’s behavior. Some think he should step back while others feel that making Drew an enemy was risky enough, and raising Jason’s ire might be a worse move.

Many are simply watching from the sidelines, waiting to see if Cody’s actions will create a chain reaction that he can’t control.

“Who cares about Drew?! He made himself an enemy to everyone," a viewer wrote on Facebook.

This phrase has become a rallying cry for General Hospital fans reacting to Cody’s latest schemes. Many fans point out that Jason has a long history of defending the people he cares about.

Some are convinced that Cody may face serious consequences if he aims his attitude at Jason. Several followers in a popular Facebook group claim this is not the first time someone has challenged Jason, but it rarely turns out well.

A few fans also believe that rumors might serve Jason in unexpected ways. One fan said Jason could use the gossip to deflect attention away from Michael, focusing all eyes on Cody’s story instead.

Other supporters chimed in that they thought the same. Their comments highlight the idea that Jason might be more strategic than Cody expects.

Meanwhile, some fans maintain that Drew has rubbed many people the wrong way too. One viewer suggested that Drew made a lot of enemies and only Willow seems to have any sympathy left for him.

Others pointed out that Carly had been involved with Drew in the past, so it’s not accurate to say no one likes him. Another group of viewers simply said they wouldn’t care if they got on Drew’s bad side because he has never been known to handle grudges calmly.

Beyond that, some worry that Cody is acting out of heartbreak or frustration. At least one fan said he is lashing out because too many things have come down on him all at once.

Others feel he should have gone directly to Sasha instead of stirring rumors. Another comment suggests Cody might be dealing with personal issues and could need professional help, while several replies push back on this idea and see his moves as pure vengeance rather than a mental crisis.

A few individuals admit they are growing tired of Cody’s antics altogether. Some watchers think he is provoking both Drew and Jason for attention, or possibly to get ahead somehow. Others joke that Cody might be out of time on his contract, and this is his last storyline on the show.

Recent Developments of General Hospital

The recent episodes brought shocking confrontations. Carly and Drew had a public showdown after news broke that he’d been spending time with Willow.

Carly accused Drew of sleeping with Willow on property where he’s not even welcome. In return, Drew fired back by exposing an apparent secret involving Sasha, claiming Jason fathered her child.

Elsewhere, Lucky and Liz had a tender moment as they recalled past experiences. Lucky revealed that Liz gave him a reason to keep fighting while he was stuck in a tight spot.

Over at Selina’s office, Cody seemed ready to settle his debt but received a tempting offer of a poker game that would cancel what he owed. He considered the proposal, then barged in on Drew’s meeting with Selina, leading to a tense exchange that hinted at Drew’s alleged double dealings.

Meanwhile, Carly and Jack were seen rushing back to Port Charles on the same flight. Their conversation hinted at more drama with Cyrus Renault. Anna is also working with Isaiah, trying to piece together evidence that could tie more crimes to Cyrus.

Back at the Quartermaine estate, Willow hoped to manage the complicated fallout of her situation with Drew without hurting the kids or drawing too much attention.

Fans can watch General Hospital on ABC.

