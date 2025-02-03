General Hospital spoilers: Lulu has Dante’s back, while Elizabeth calls out Lucky’s pretense

Port Charles is reeling under shocking revelations as General Hospital grapples with the series of crimes and tragedies the residents have been facing in the past few months. The unexpected deaths of Sam and Dex, followed by the explosion in Sonny's penthouse leaving Michael with 40 percent burns, has rattled the town's residents.

To add to their shock, the autopsy reports reveal Sam and Dex died of heart attacks induced by Digitalis. Currently, only a few people, including Alexis and Dante, know about Sam being murdered. On the other hand, while Elizabeth and Lucky seem to be getting along well, Lucky may be keeping some things to himself.

Meanwhile, General Hospital is one of the longest-running daily soaps which premiered in April 1963. Airing on ABC, the storyline revolves around the titular hospital in Port Charles, a fictional township. The plot includes the hospital staff, the town's residents, mobsters, and law enforcers.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Lulu is ready to stand by Dante on General Hospital

Lulu Spencer has been having trouble reuniting with Dante Falconeri since coming out of a coma. While in a coma, she lost almost four years, and during that time, Dante had moved on and was engaged to marry Sam McCall, Lulu's liver donor. Sam died after the surgery, leaving Dante devastated and Lulu, guilty.

Last week, Lulu Spencer revealed to her mother, Laura, and best friend, Maxie, that she still harbored romantic feelings for Dante. On the other hand, Dante disclosed to Chase how seeing Lulu reminded him of Sam's death.

After learning about Sam's death being a deliberate murder, Dante questioned Anna Devane. However, the commissioner informed him that he was left out of the case since he had emotions involved. Currently, Dante needs emotional support and Lulu will try to provide just that.

She is likely to keep her guilt aside and reach out to Dante as a friend while the latter plans to let Rocco in on the news about his mother's murder. Despite his mixed feelings about Lulu, Dante may need her shoulder to unburden his grief.

General Hospital: Trina tries to help Kai

As the past few days have shown, Trina Robinson has been reaching out to Kai, as the latter lies in a hospital bed. Friday's General Hospital episode, dated January 31, 2025, saw Kai Taylor bluntly refuse help from Trina. He also expressed doubts about returning to school and asked for personal space and time.

However, a determined Trina called Curtis and asked for his help. Monday's spoilers suggest Trina will be taken aback. This may mean either Curtis refused to do as she wanted or turned up with an unexpected piece of information.

Alternatively, Kai may respond to Trina's assistance negatively.

General Hospital: Elizabeth offers Lucky a patient ear

Lucky Spencer returned to Port Charles to help with his sister Lulu's liver transplant. However, he remains in town even after Lulu had a successful surgery and is walking around the town. As the soap's fans may remember, both Laura Spencer and Elizabeth Webber chastised him on his decision to leave.

As such, Lucky reopened Charlie's with Kristina Corinthos-Davis. On a personal level, he reconnected with Liz and his children. However, he neither looks happy nor relaxed, something Liz will likely notice.

In the upcoming episodes, Liz will likely ask Lucky what is bothering him. Unable to handle his restlessness, Lucky may unburden himself before his wife.

Elsewhere on General Hospital, Anna and Jordan are likely to meet for an exchange of notes. Moreover, Sonny will be seen empathizing with Alexis as the latter grieves Sam's death anew, and Sasha will need to be prudent about her baby.

For these and more story arcs, tune in to General Hospital every weekday on ABC.

