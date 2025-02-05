“That's how rumors begin”— General Hospital fans react as Cody informs Anna that Sasha is pregnant and Jason is the father

In recent episodes of General Hospital, Cody tells Anna that Sasha is pregnant and Jason is the father, leading to shock and confusion. Cody's mistake adds to Anna's already stressful situation.

With this, fans have taken it to social media and shared their concerns by commenting on a Facebook post. One fan with the username Kenyatta Broome commented:

Fan reactions

"Why did Cody just inform Anna that Sasha is pregnant and Jason is the father? That's a complete lie that's how rumors begin."

According to the comments on the Facebook post, Cody is merely enraged and misinterpreting what happened between Sasha and Jason. Others say that instead of speaking with Sasha, he spreads rumors. Some of these comments include:

Fan reactions

Many people believe he should simply talk to her rather than be immature and cause drama.

Fan reactions

More about the current General Hospital storyline

In the General Hospital episode aired on January 31, 2025, Cody mistakenly told Anna that Sasha was pregnant and Jason was the father. While looking for Robert in Anna's office, Cody accidentally shared the shocking news, causing Anna to ask for more details. Cody then warned her that Sasha was in danger.

Anna felt confused and surprised by this knowledge. She asked Cody if he was sure, and he said yes. Cody thought he was assisting Anna by telling her this news, but it turned out to be a misunderstanding. Sasha's pregnancy is already complicated, and Cody's error made things even more difficult for Anna.

Cody's quick assumption about Sasha's pregnancy and Jason being the father added more stress to Anna's already tough day. His mistake means Anna must figure out how to handle the false information. The true details of Sasha's pregnancy and the father's identity remain unclear, and the situation is likely to get worse for everyone involved.

Cast of General Hospital

General Hospital features some of the most renowned actors. These include Maurice Benard, who plays Sonny Corinthos, and Steve Burton, who plays Jason Morgan.

Tabyana Ali has joined as Trina Robinson, while Nancy Lee Grahn portrays Alexis Davis and Genie Francis as Laura Collins. These performers have created unforgettable characters for fans, and they continue to deliver outstanding performances on the show.

In addition to the core cast, General Hospital has a number of recurring and guest stars. Bradford Anderson plays Damian Spinelli, and Kathleen Gati portrays Liesl Obrecht, two well-known characters who make frequent appearances.

Recent additions to the cast include Jens Austin Astrup as Kai Taylor and Alexa Havins Bruening as Lulu Spencer. These new people add new plots and drama to the show, keeping things interesting for fans.

Over time, several performers have left General Hospital and others have returned, changing the cast. Jane Elliot returned as Tracy Quartermaine, and Jonathan Jackson returned as Lucky Spencer.

