General Hospital cast appearing on The Jennifer Hudson show: Everything you need to know

General Hospital (GH) is a popular American soap opera. It premiered on April 1, 1963 on ABC Network . It's the longest-running soap opera in the United States. The fictitious New York hamlet of Port Charles serves as the backdrop for the series.

Starring John Beradino and Emily McLaughlin, it was made by Frank and Doris Hursley. As per reports (via soapoperanetwork.com), Finola Hughes, Laura Wright, and Maurice Benard among others from General Hospital have appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show on February 5.

They celebrated Leslie Charleson, talked about their roles, and about the 62nd season of the program. In addition, there was a quiz and a special appearance by Kelly Rowland on this show. Jennifer Hudson added an upbeat and engaging tone to each of the show's celebrity interviews, viral moments, and inspirational tales.

More about General Hospital cast appearing on The Jennifer Hudson show

The Jennifer Hudson Show featured a number of General Hospital celebrities on Wednesday, February 5. In a special episode, Jennifer Hudson was joined by Maurice Benard (Sonny).

The list included Laura Wright (Carly), Finola Hughes (Anna), Cameron Mathison (Drew), Tanisha Harper (Jordan), and Donnell Turner (Curtis). For the first time, more than one General Hospital cast member appeared on a single episode of the chat show.

The actors discussed their experiences on the program, the 62nd season of the daily soap. This also included all the behind-the-scenes anecdotes. They also honored their late co-star, Leslie Charleson (Monica), and discussed her effect on the program. Cameron Mathison discussed how his GH family helped him after he lost his house in the recent Los Angeles wildfires.

To test their knowledge of their characters, the celebrities also participated in an entertaining General Hospital quiz contest. Additionally, fans will be able to witness the actors enter the Spirit Tunnel, a delightful custom where the staff welcomes visitors.

Singer Kelly Rowland was a guest during the taping, which took place at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California. Fans may watch the show on Hulu or check local listings, even if the airdate hasn't been revealed yet. This special program offers touching moments, entertaining stories, and a closer look at the General Hospital cast.

Current storyline of General Hospital

The current plot on the soap opera revolves around Willow and Drew's secret affair, which is generating a lot of trouble in both families. Willow refuses to back down from Drew, despite Nina and Brook Lynn's warnings about the damage it is bringing. She believes she should be entitled to live her life on her own terms, regardless of the consequences.

Carly is outraged with Drew for interfering in Sasha's life and confronts him in a public dispute at Metro Court. Sasha becomes enraged and rushes out, making it plain that her life is no one else's concern. Carly continues to blame Drew for making things worse, which just heightens the tension.

Sasha is attempting to maintain her privacy while coping with the speculations around the identity of her child's father. She is under pressure from her family, which is complicating matters. Everyone is concerned about how Drew is affecting Willow, and the drama only becomes worse as more details are revealed.

