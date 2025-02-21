“Dammit, Joss”— General Hospital fans share mixed reactions to current storyline involving Joss and Cyrus

The latest episode of General Hospital delivered an unexpected twist that left everyone shocked. During the confrontation between Josslyn and Cyrus, Joss shot Cyrus.

This incident has fans buzzing on social media. As the story unfolded, an armed Cyrus was seen trying to attack Joss with an ax. She retaliated by shooting him with Dex's gun. Following the shooting, Brennan stepped in to help and protect Joss.

Fans seem to have many theories and opinions about this scene. Although they seemed to love that Joss eliminated Cyrus, they were bothered by the fact that Joss might have fallen for a setup. Some were even upset over the involvement of Brennan in this storyline.

One fan took to the Facebook group, General Hospital Fans - Official to capture the essence of this theory.

"OMG! It was a setup! Now Breenen had something to hold over Carly. Dammit, Joss."

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

In support of this theory, fans of the show seemed to believe that Brennan might use Cyrus's murder as leverage to accomplish his longtime goal of recruiting Joss into the WSB.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

Although a group of people thought that it was a setup, many differed as they believed that Brennan was just trying to help Josslyn out of his loyalty to Carly.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

While fans were divided on the setup theory, they all seemed to agree that Joss made a mistake by calling Brennan for help instead of calling Jason. Fans also criticized Joss for being careless at the crime scene, as she was seen touching everything without gloves.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

How did Cyrus die in General Hospital?

Cyrus is one of the General Hospital's most dangerous villains. Recently he was seen using spirituality and religion as an excuse and killing individuals. He tried to justify his actions by saying that he was "saving souls" as they were stuck between life and death.

His last victim was Lucky Spencer, whom he injected with digitalis before fleeing. Joss was determined to put an end to his actions and she tracked him down to Austin's cabin on the February 20 episode of General Hospital.

In the cabin, she discovered an envelope filled with hospital bracelets which also included Dex and Sam's which showed that Cyrus was behind their deaths. While she was shocked after the discovery and processing it, Cyrus tried to attack her with an axe.

Cyrus said that she wasn't allowed to be there and that she was interfering with his mission. Realizing that if she didn't act soon, she might be dead, Joss pulled out Dex's gun and shot him.

Cyrus called Joss a murderer before taking his last breath. As she couldn't handle the situation, she immediately called Jack Brennan for help. He arrived soon after and assessed the situation. The General Hospital episode ended with Brennan saying that they could either call the authorities or take care of it themselves.

Fans can watch General Hospital on ABC.

