Who is the new Lucky Spencer on General Hospital? Everything you need to know

Lucky Spencer is one of the longtime characters on General Hospital. For the past few months since his return to the soap, the character has been portrayed by actor Jonathan Jackson, one of the iconic faces most popularly associated with the role for fans.

However, Guy Wilson is temporarily stepping in while Jackson takes a short break. But, in good news for fans, Jackson will certainly return to the show to take his spot back.

As confirmed by Soap Opera Digest, Jonathan Jackson is expected to return later this month at the end of February and resume filming new episodes. Lucky's presence on the soap as a character will continue without interruption till Jackson’s return to the soap once more.

Who is Guy Wilson? Actor profile explored

Guy Wilson is an American actor who is known for his roles in television shows like NCIS, Castle, Bones, and Breaking Bad, The actor has also featured in full-length films like Werewolf: The Beast Among Us, working on projects from 2004 till the present day.

When it comes to the soap world, Wilson portrayed the role of Will Horton on Days of Our Lives from 2014 to 2015. He even featured in a previous cameo on General Hospital, as a young version of Lucky's father Luke Spencer during a fantasy sequence. Now, he has stepped into Lucky's shoes temporarily, as Jonathan Jackson takes a break from the soap.

Has Jonathan Jackson always played Lucky Spencer on General Hospital? Actor's history with the soap explored

Jonathan Jackson as Lucky Spencer in a behind the scenes still from General Hospital (Image via @generalhospitalabc / Instagram)

Jonathan Jackson’s brief break from the soap comes six months after returning to General Hospital in August 2024. He first started on the soap in 1993, playing the role of Lucky as a child when he was only 10 years old. Here, he played Lucky till 1999, and then the role was taken over by actor Jacob Young, followed by Greg Vaughan.

Jonathan Jackson returned to the soap again in 2009 and played the character for two years. In 2011 he left again to pursue other avenues. He went on to star as Avery Barkley in the series Nashville for six years.

Finally, after a nine-year break from the show, Jackson returned in 2024 to reprise the role of Lucky. He returned as a potential organ donor for his sister Lulu but proved to not be a match. Yet, the character has still remained in Port Charles, especially after Lulu's recovery and his own storylines in town.

Jonathan Jackson with Genie Francis on the soap, as the mother-son duo of Laura and Lucky Spencer (Image via @generalhospitalabc / Instagram)

Jackson's portrayal of Lucky has earned him five Daytime Emmy Awards over the years that he has sporadically played the role. He has received these awards in two categories: three for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series, and two for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Now, Jonathan Jackson will be stepping away from the soap briefly for another month, for undisclosed reasons. In the meantime, Guy Wilson will temporarily portray Lucky on screen.

Audiences can watch General Hospital airing via the ABC Channel. New episodes of the soap are released on the platform on all weekdays.

