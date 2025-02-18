“That's just stupid”—General Hospital fans debate whether Carly deliberately pushed Nelle off a cliff on the show

General Hospital (GH) is a popular American daytime soap opera that premiered on ABC on April 1, 1963. It is the longest-running Hollywood serial, as well as the longest-running entertainment show in ABC history.

Two of the most prominent characters primarily include Carly and Nelle. Although Carly Corinthos is charged with shoving Nelle down a cliff as per the current episodes, it remains unclear what caused the tragedy.

The mystery is increased by their past conflict and Carly's defense of her family, which leaves space for supposition and conjecture. With this, fans have shared all their concerns by a Facebook post. One fan with the username Pauletta Owens commented:

"That's just stupid"

Some fans argue that Carly did not force Nelle down the cliff, claiming that she attempted to help her. Some of these comments include:

Fan reactions (Image via Facebook/@Felicia Marie Burnette)

They believe Nelle's downfall was the result of her own activities, and Carly's efforts to help her were genuine, with no aim of inflicting damage.

More about Carly deliberately pushing Nelle off a cliff

When it comes to Wiley's custody, Carly Corinthos has always been an ardent defender of her family. According to the official account, Carly deliberately pushed Nelle as she went from the cliff. However, the reasons behind Nelle's collapse were a subject of conjecture due to their long-standing rivalry and history of strife.

Because of her previous deeds, Nelle became known as one of Port Charles' most infamous villains. Carly and Michael were frequently the targets of her deceptive tactics, which led to years of conflict.

Some people think Carly could have hesitated at that pivotal time since Wiley's future was on the line. Although her involvement in the incident has been questioned, no concrete evidence of misconduct has yet surfaced on General Hospital.

If Nelle survives, her return may lead to further disclosures. Carly has maintained her innocence, stating she did everything she could to save Nelle. However, their convoluted history raises doubts. A split-second choice or indecision during the struggle may have changed the result.

Port Charles is a town of secrets, and this is still one of its most discussed mysteries. Carly's reputation in her family and community remains solid, but any fresh proof about that night might change perceptions. Many people still wonder what caused Nelle's collapse on General Hospital.

Cast of General Hospital

The cast has changed during the show's decades of airing, but many of the show's most cherished characters have remained.

Sonny Corinthos, portrayed by Maurice Benard, is a formidable crime leader with a convoluted background. Carly Spencer, played by Laura Wright, is a strong-willed individual who consistently defends her family. Steve Burton is well-known for playing Sonny's devoted enforcer Jason Morgan. Sam McCall, portrayed by Kelly Monaco, is a private investigator with an enigmatic history.

Other prominent cast members include Finola Hughes as Anna Devane, a former spy turned law enforcement officer, and Genie Francis as Laura Collins, a lifelong Port Charles resident. The list also includes Chad Duell playing Sonny's son, Michael Corinthos. Along With this, Eden McCoy portrays Josslyn Jacks. Cynthia Watros portrays Nina Reeves, a lady with a tangled romantic life on General Hospital.

