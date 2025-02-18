Is Jonathan Jackson leaving General Hospital? Details explored as character is recast

The ABC soap opera General Hospital star Jonathan Jackson has taken a short break from playing Lucky Spencer. Starting Tuesday, February 18, 2025, actor Guy Wilson will temporarily take over the role for a few episodes. Jackson is expected to return later in February, so Lucky Spencer will continue to be part of the story.

Jonathan Jackson first played Lucky Spencer on General Hospital in 1993 and quickly became a fan favorite. After leaving the show in 1999, Jackson returned for a brief time in 2015, and then made a full-time return in 2024, marking a highly anticipated comeback to Port Charles.

Lucky Spencer's character has gone through many changes over the years. He started out as a street-smart con artist, then became a troubled police officer, and later returned to his quick-witted roots. Throughout his journey, Lucky has experienced love, loss, and redemption, keeping viewers engaged with his complex and memorable story.

Guy Wilson temporarily replaces Jonathan Jackson on General Hospital

Guy Wilson, who is best known for playing Will Horton on Days of Our Lives, will temporarily take over the role of Lucky Spencer on General Hospital starting February 18, 2025.

This change will only last for a few episodes, with Jonathan Jackson expected to return later in February to continue his famous role. Wilson is familiar to GH fans, having played a younger version of Lucky’s father, Luke Spencer, in a 2006 fantasy scene.

Wilson’s role as Lucky is part of a series of recasts for the character. Over the years, Lucky has been played by several actors, including Jacob Young and Greg Vaughan, before Jonathan Jackson took over again in 2009.

Now, with Jackson taking a short break, Wilson will step in to keep Lucky's story going. This includes his efforts to reconnect with Elizabeth Baldwin and fight the villain Cyrus Renault. Fans can look forward to Jackson’s return soon, but for now, Wilson will help continue Lucky's storyline on the show.

Current plot dynamics revolving around Lucky Spencer on General Hospital

Lucky Spencer’s story on GH is getting more interesting as he works with Elizabeth Baldwin and investigates Cyrus Renault’s criminal activities. After taking a short break, Lucky is set to play an important part in getting justice for those hurt by Cyrus’s dangerous actions.

His return also brings him closer to Elizabeth as they team up to gather key evidence against Cyrus. Their connection grows stronger as Elizabeth reveals information that could help bring Cyrus down for good.

Lucky’s relationship with his father, Luke Spencer, is shown through flashbacks, adding to his inner struggle. Meanwhile, the tension in his family, especially with his siblings, makes his story even more complicated as he tries to protect them from Cyrus’s reach.

Lucky’s role in the investigation is becoming more important as he tries to balance his loyalty to his family with the risks of taking down Cyrus.

Fans of GH can watch the new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu

